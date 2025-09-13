Sting sends a message to major name after making AEW return

After this week's AEW Collision tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the company paid tribute to the late great 'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert. This was an untelevised segment for the crowd in attendance.This segment was graced by the presence of Tony Khan, Jeff Jarrett, 'Wildfire' Tommy Rich, and Eddie’s younger brother, Doug Gilbert. Furthermore, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting unexpectedly showed up for this occasion to pay his tribute.Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to thank Jarrett, Rich, Doug, and The Stinger for being a part of the above event.&quot;Thank you to the fans in the 2300 Arena tonight + thank you @RealDougGilbert + @realtommyrich + @RealJeffJarrett + The Icon @Sting for joining us tonight after the AEW tv taping and participating in a tribute to The King of Philadelphia, the late great “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert!&quot; wrote KhanSting responded to the above statement with two emojis.&quot;👊🏼🦂,&quot; he wrote.The Icon's retirement match took place at Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. He hung up his boots with an undefeated record in All Elite Wrestling.Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting calls his retirement match the highlight of his careerSting was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Classic at WrestleVerse Fest. In this conversation, the WWE Hall of Famer said that his retirement was exactly how he had envisioned it, and his final match was the highlight of his four-decade-long career.&quot;It was exactly as I envisioned it being. It was like a dream, a surreal kind of a situation to actually witness it, even though I had pictured it happening exactly the way it did. But an amazing night. It’s just going to be etched in my mind forever. It’s probably the highlight of 40 years for me,&quot; he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]Sportskeeda Wrestling thanks Sting for entertaining fans for so many years and wishes him a happy and fulfilling retirement.