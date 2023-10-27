Stone Cold, John Cena and Mick Foley all have one important tool that makes them stand out, says WWE veteran

Most wrestlers dream of making it to the top of WWE, but only a few have had the ability and opportunity to do so. An industry veteran recently explained why some of the business's biggest names have managed to stand out from their peers.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opined on Adam Copeland's awkward verbal back-and-forth with Ricky Starks from a previous episode of AEW Collision. He then dived into the pros and cons of having scripted promos:

“I’m not a big fan of scripting promos for talent who has the experience, the charisma and the ability to deliver an organic, authentic promo that serves their character and serves their story. I think having the freedom and the flexibility of a Stone Cold Steve Austin or a Mick Foley, to me, is such a valuable asset in a character,” Bischoff said . [00:12 - 00:40]

While "freedom and flexibility" helped propel the careers of some of the biggest stars, Bischoff is very aware that not everyone has the same abilities of Stone Cold Steve Austin in their locker:

“But not everybody has that. And I’m not suggesting that Adam Copeland doesn’t by any stretch of the imagination, but here’s where the experience of a Stone Cold Steve Austin or a Ric Flair, John Cena, The Rock, Mick Foley – those are just a handful of people [...] were all seasoned veterans who understood psychology and understood [...] the value and the opportunity that a great promo can provide to a story.” [00:41 - 01:30]

Eric Bischoff's thoughts on Tony Khan firing shots at WWE

Since day one, AEW has positioned itself as an alternative to WWE. While the words "war," "rivalry," and "competition" have been downplayed by both sides, Tony Khan's recent outburst on social media may prove otherwise.

Tony Khan took to X to fire shots at WWE a few weeks ago, just prior to and shortly after going head-to-head with NXT. Eric Bischoff was "not impressed" by this ploy by the AEW President.

Expand Tweet

Bischoff stated that although controversy creates cash, controversy can come back to "bit you in the a**." He criticized the nature and timing of Khan's tweets.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the 83 Weeks podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.