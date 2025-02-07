Surprise AEW return and Swerve Strickland’s rivalry sustain momentum for Dynamite ratings 

AEW Dynamite this week featured the surprise return of a former pair of World Tag Team Champions, along with top star Swerve Strickland competing against his latest rival. Ratings for the episode are now in, marking a modest increase compared to the previous week's figures.

All Elite Wrestling traveled to Atlanta, GA, on February 5 to host the latest edition of Dynamite at the Gateway Center Arena. The show continued to build toward the promotion's Australian debut next week with Grand Slam and featured appearances from major names, including Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, Jay White and Rated-FTR, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Mariah May, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and more.

This week, AEW Dynamite also witnessed the unexpected return of The Gunns, who requested a title shot from the newly-crowned World Tag Team Champions - Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate. The episode was main evented by former World Champion Swerve Strickland facing Ricochet in a feud that had turned bloody earlier this year. The match ended controversially, with The One and Only leaving victorious and with the spoils boot.

Wrestlenomics has reported that Wednesday Night Dynamite this week netted an average of 605,000 viewers, showing a slight increase compared to the 604,000 viewers from the January 29 episode. The program registered an 18-49 demographic rating of 0.17 for both this week and last.

The report further added that Dynamite ranked sixth for the night on cable at primetime in the aforementioned demographic. However, the viewership figures discussed here do not include data from MAX, where the show is simulcasted.

Two new matches were added to the card for AEW Grand Slam Australia

Buddy Matthews issued his challenge to Kazuchika Okada some time ago. While The Rainmaker had seemingly been disinterested at first, he did not take kindly to the Hounds of Hell member's taunt during their subsequent interaction. Okada's entrance music unexpectedly playing during Matthews' tag team match this week caused a distraction that led to his and Brody King's loss.

It has since been announced that The Best Kept Secret will take on the Japanese star in an AEW Continental Championship match at Grand Slam Australia.

Furthermore, after Jay White and Rated-FTR bested The Death Riders in a brawl this Wednesday on Dynamite, Adam Copeland asked Jon Moxley to answer his challenge for an AEW World Title shot at Revolution 2025. After The One True King declined Cope's request, White invited him and his stablemate Claudio Castagnoli to compete against him and The Rated-R Superstar in an anything-goes Brisbane Brawl at Grand Slam Australia—a match that has since been made official.

