"Suspend it or freeze it" - Jim Cornette wants former WWE Superstar to face repercussions for rejecting massive AEW return offer

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently shared his stance on former TNT Champion Miro's current status with AEW.

The Redeemer has disappeared from TV since his last outing at All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.

On that infamous night, he partnered up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat The House of Black in a memorable trios affair.

Since then, there have been some conflicting reports over his absence, more or less insinuating the same that he rejected the creative pitch for his return.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran said he wants AEW to "freeze" Miro's contract if he continues to turn down management:

"If he [Miro] don't want to come and just work, even if it just matches to even to win to lose or whatever. Just know when you get me in something I'll come back then no [On Miro keep getting his check]. In that case, here's what's going to happen. You're breaching your deal. And we will hold you to it because now you're wanting to f**king go back where the grass is greener [WWE] over the septic tank. So, we're going to hold you to your deal, but we're going to suspend it or freeze it, or we're going to do whatever we got to do," Cornette said. [From 11:08 onwards]

Cornette also advised the former WWE Superstar to come up with ideas for his potential return:

"And you can come, and you can do some jobs for us. And we'll get something out of you at long last, and then when your contract is up, you can do whatever you want, or you're not going to get paid at all or something.... Figure out a way to f**king make it better and get it over, or goddamn suggests something else completely, or f**king just come to work if you want your check," he added. [From 11:38 onwards]

You can check out the full clip below:

Will Miro leave AEW for WWE?

Despite being underutilized throughout 2022, it doesn't look like Miro will be leaving AEW anytime soon.

Yet, his spouse CJ Perry (fka Lana), has entertained the idea of seeing the Bulgarian star back in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Speaking on The Mike Wennmacher Show, Lana dropped a hint at the potential return of the "Rusev Day" gimmick in WWE:

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are gonna wanna sing it, and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point....Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point," Lana said.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Miro had signed a four-year contract extension with AEW, which would thwart him from going anywhere until at least 2026.

