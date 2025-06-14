Swerve Strickland fires back at critics of his match against former AEW champion

Swerve Strickland battled a former AEW champion and one of the company's top stars this week on its new television special. In the wake of his match against Will Ospreay, The Realest has now responded to a viewer's criticism of the bout on social media.

Ad

The so-called 'Franchise' of All Elite Wrestling went to war with The Aerial Assassin this past Wednesday at Summer Blockbuster, after the former AEW International Champion called Strickland out to a match to ensure that he would not sabotage his arch-rival Adam Page's chances at winning back the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. Despite their personal bond, the two stars battered each other until the bout ended in a time-limit draw.

Ad

Trending

Although Swerve vs. Ospreay II has garnered a sea of praise from fans, it also drew its share of criticism. One X/Twitter user recently shared a clip of a fast-paced series of counters and exchanges between the two from the early minutes of the match, calling out the choreographed nature of their eventual stalemate. Some time earlier, Strickland responded to the user by thanking them for the million-plus views that their match-clip had drawn.

Ad

"Thanks for the 1.2 mill views," wrote Swerve.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Check out Swerve Strickland's tweet HERE.

Ad

After the bout, Swerve would be surrounded by The Death Riders, whose arrival left him vulnerable to a sneak attack from The Young Bucks. The AEW EVPs tried to brutalize Strickland by superkicking him with his signature Reebok Answer 3's with thumbtacks attached at their bases. Fortunately for Swerve, Ospreay got in between and took the shot for his friend.

Swerve Strickland might soon join forces with a former AEW World Champion

After The Opps rescued a bounded and gagged Adam Page from The Death Riders this week at AEW Summer Blockbuster, The Cowboy grabbed a steel chair and headed backstage to hunt down the Jon Moxley-led group. He also had a tense confrontation with The Young Bucks, whom he ominously urged not to antagonize him, Will Ospreay, or even his nemesis, Swerve Strickland.

Ad

Afterwards, cameras caught Prince Nana having listened in on the conversation, and followed the latter inside a room where Ospreay was being treated. The 45-year-old manager asked Strickland, his client, if he had heard Page's remarks, and The New Flavor responded by claiming that he had listened to every word.

Expand Tweet

Will the former AEW International Champion's efforts at forging a truce between Swerve and The Hangman prove successful? It remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!