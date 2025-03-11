Swerve Strickland reacts to Cope's confrontation after AEW Revolution went off-air 

Swerve Strickland had a verbal exchange with Adam Copeland off-air after the main event of AEW Revolution 2025. The former Mogul Embassy leader has now shared a social media message regarding his confrontation with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Fans on social media are still raving about the incredible match card presented by All Elite Wrestling this weekend in Los Angeles. While most of the bouts featured have been showered with praise, viewers were disappointed by the underwhelming conclusion of the AEW World Title bout that headlined the PPV, in which Jon Moxley retained his belt against Cope.

The One True King escaped with his championship, even though the matchup turned into a Triple Threat toward the end after Christian Cage cashed in his World Title contract from last year's All In London. However, as he was leaving the arena, Moxley was ambushed by his next contender, Swerve Strickland, who earned his shot by defeating Ricochet earlier that night.

Notably, The Realest also had an interesting confrontation with Cope afterward. Strickland professed his respect for The Rated-R Superstar but made it clear that his goal was to reclaim the AEW World Championship. Copeland, in turn, acknowledged Swerve's credibility and popularity but seemed to hint at coming after him if the latter succeeds in dethroning Moxley in the future.

Strickland has now taken to X/Twitter to share a photograph of his in-ring conversation with Cope.

"[goat emoji] talk," wrote Strickland.

Check out Swerve's tweet below:

A showdown between Swerve and Cope would be a first-time-ever dream match in All Elite Wrestling.

Swerve Strickland seemingly suffered an injury at AEW Revolution 2025

Strickland faced Ricochet in a vicious and brutal matchup at Revolution 2025 this past Sunday. The bout was set to determine the next AEW World Championship contender. However, The New Flavour's mission to retrieve his manager Prince Nana's prized Embassy robe from The One and Only was the central narrative of the match.

Strickland avenged his loss to Ricochet in February by decisively defeating him at Revolution. During the press scrum held after the PPV, Swerve revealed that he had sustained a ruptured eardrum, presumably during his match, and requested the members of the press to speak loudly while asking questions.

"Pardon me, everybody. I have a ruptured ear drum right now, so I can only hear from this ear, so, definitely loud with your questions."

It remains to be seen if Swerve Strickland will address World Champion Jon Moxley this week on Dynamite.

