“Take Ricky Starks if you want” - Fans react after rumors of AEW star being present backstage during WWE show surfaces

An AEW personality was reportedly spotted backstage at tonight's episode of WWE NXT amidst their absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion. This would be Rebel.

Rebel was previously working backstage as a hair and makeup stylist, but in 2020, she made an on-screen appearance as the assistant for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. As of last year, she was still affiliated with the former AEW Women's Champion and was even seen accompanying Baker and her ally Jamie Hayter for their matches. According to some reports, she is still signed with the promotion.

Fightful Select reported that she was present backstage at tonight's tapings of NXT. This was not her first time on the brand, as she briefly worked in WWE NXT back in 2019. The reasons for her visit were not disclosed.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Some fans believed this could be a sign she could be headed to WWE, seeing as she was inactive in AEW for months now. One fan suggested that she could take up another on-screen role as an assistant, possibly for NXT General Manager Ava, or Chase U. Another fan even speculated that this could be a tease for her and Britt Baker to both move.

"WWE bound," a fan claimed.

"Honestly, she would be an great assistant as well to #ChaseU or Ava," another suggested.

"Britt Baker seems bound for WWE now," said another.

Most fans were bummed out as they thought that the AEW star who was rumored to be backstage was Ricky Starks. For some time now, fans have been wanting to see The Absolute Star go to WWE, and interact with Cody Rhodes, who he was friends with, also being at NXT tonight.

"I thought it was gonna be Ricky Starks, lol," one commented.

"If it's not ABSOLUTE, keep it," another claimed.

"NO! Take Ricky Starks if you want but splitting up Britt and Rebel would be heartbreaking," exclaimed a fan.

Tony Khan comments on both Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter's absence from AEW

It seems like plans to utilize Rebel were dependent on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter being around. Since both are out due to injury, there hasn't been apparently any utitlity for her at AEW.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Tony Khan commented on the status of both women. He did not provide a specific update on Baker but simply mentioned how she's been out of action for some time and how he'd like to see her back in action and in the mix once more.

On the topic of Jamie Hayter, Khan mentioned how her return timetable was still pending. He then mentioned that he looked forward to having her back, once she was fully healthy and in a good condition to compete.

“Her [Britt Baker] longtime friend and also a former AEW Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter, has also been out for an extended period of time with injury. Jamie Hayter’s timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic. And I would love to have Jamie Hayter back working in AEW anytime, and whenever she’s healthy and capable of doing it, it would be great for us," Khan said.

Expand Tweet

At this point, the fans will just have to stay tuned for updates about the two stars. With both women being out of action for a while now, it remains to be seen how their return will impact the current state of the women's division in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback