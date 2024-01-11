"That’s not a company secret" - Former WWE writer on if Chris Jericho can publicly discuss AEW brawl out (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently talked about the controversial exchange between Chris Jericho and CM Punk's lawyer, Stephen P. New, regarding the former not honoring the NDA that he signed regarding the Brawl-Out incident.

Jericho gained attention for suddenly bringing up the incident that happened in September 2022, which featured a backstage fight between the parties of CM Punk and The Elite. Punk's lawyer replied to Jericho, saying he wasn't allowed to disclose such due to an NDA that was part of every AEW star's contract.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo talked about the case of Chris Jericho. He explained how there was such a thing as company secrets, which was related to the strategies they used for certain ventures that cannot be disclosed to the public. For him, brawls backstage were not considered such, so Jericho had the right to speak about it.

"They would use the term 'company secrets'...I think company secrets would be something of what the company intended to do. What the company's business strategy was, something like that. So, in a case you know a fight breaks out in the locker room, that's not a company secret bro...Yeah, company secrets." [13:44-14:32]

Chris Jericho's cruise event to return in 2024

One of the most interesting AEW-related events is set to return in 2024. Chris Jericho will be bringing back his Rock N' Wrestling Rager Cruise Event. Fans will be able to get a taste of wrestling and music even while at sea. He has done this in the past, with the last being in 2021.

On Twitter, Jericho would post the list of AEW names that fans would get to see in action should they be a part of his cruise event. This featured the likes of Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy, the Don Callis Family, and, of course, The Ocho himself.

For the fans, this looks to be an interesting experience because it is not every day you get to go on a cruise that will feature top action from AEW stars.

