"That's just how he's always talked" - Ricochet reacts to fan trolling top AEW star

The worlds of AEW and WWE often intersect on social media, and it makes for some interesting interactions. Ricochet just had one such moment after publicly reacting to a fan trolling a top All Elite Wrestling talent.

Will Ospreay recently signed with AEW as a full-time performer. The Aerial Assassin made his name in the UK and later found international success with NJPW. He appeared on this week's Dynamite to further his feud with Bryan Danielson.

Forbes journalist Alfred Konuwa took to Twitter/X this week to parody Ospreay's promo style. Ricochet retweeted the video and took a friendly jab at his long-time rival and tag team partner.

"That's just how he's always talked, lol," Ricochet wrote about Will Ospreay.

The Commonwealth Kingpin and The Future of Flight have faced off in numerous matches over the years, and they've teamed up a few times as well. Their last bout came on August 26, 2017, at WCPW's Pro Wrestling World Cup semi-final. Ospreay defeated the WWE Superstar in under 17 minutes.

WWE and AEW stars praise Ricochet

The Human Highlight Reel has been a top talent in pro wrestling since he first made his in-ring debut in October 2003. He has been with WWE since early 2018, featuring at numerous high-profile events.

Ricochet has brought his unique high-flying style to several promotions over the years, including PWG, NJPW, and Lucha Underground, among others. The 35-year-old has worked with wrestlers from different backgrounds, such as NXT's Dijak and AEW's Matt Sydal.

Dijak recently took to Twitter/X, praising Ricochet and calling him the greatest high flyer. Sydal agreed with the NXT star's opinion. The former Intercontinental Champion later responded to the posts with the following message:

"Thank you guys so much. That is truly an honor [folded hands emoji]," he wrote.

Ricochet was last in action on this week's RAW from Raleigh, NC. He defeated Dominik Mysterio in just over seven minutes. After the contest, he fended off a post-match attack by Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. A big tag team match has been rumored for WrestleMania XL, but it has not been confirmed as of this writing.

