JD McDonagh sends message after tough week for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WWE continues to be dominated by The Judgment Day, but the faction is having a hard time on The Road to WrestleMania XL. After an especially tough week, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio recently had an interesting exchange.

This Monday's RAW episode from Raleigh saw Ricochet defeat Mysterio in just over seven minutes despite constant interference by McDonagh. The First of Flight kicked The Irish Ace off the apron, then hit Dirty Dom with the Recoil to win. Ricochet then avoided a post-match cheap shot by McDonagh.

The Import Killer took to Instagram today to lighten the mood. McDonagh shared a photo of him and Mysterio in the ring on RAW, with their luscious locks flowing. He declared that the Judgment Day members have the best pro wrestling hair since The Rockers.

"Best hair since The Rockers [barber pole emoji]," JD McDonagh wrote.

Mysterio grew up in the wrestling business, but now he claims he has no idea about Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty teaming up from 1985 to 1992 in various promotions, including the AWA and WWE.

He responded to McDonagh in the comments section and asked who the Rockers are.

"Who the f**k are the rockers? @jd_mcdonagh," Dominik Mysterio replied.

The WWE Universe has been speculating on potential WrestleMania XL tag team plans since the two-on-one angle on RAW. There are new rumors about Braun Strowman returning from surgery to reunite with Ricochet against Judgment Day's henchmen.

Braun Strowman's plans for WWE return and Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman has been out of action since undergoing level-one neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae.

The five-time Strongman Champion spent one year in The Wyatt Family and was aligned with the late Bray Wyatt until his passing.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview, Strowman made it clear that he will keep the memory of his good friend alive. He also revealed a big goal for The Wyatt Family's legacy.

"Whoever gets in my way... I have, not a whole different mindset, but my mindset's a little bit different. The injury I wasn't happy about, life circumstances that happened with Bray. I have something to prove when I come back. I have to keep our legacy as The Wyatt Family alive, and unfortunately it's not gonna be good for everybody because The Monster is coming back," Strowman warned. [From 7:13 - 7:39]

The Wyatt Family's last time teaming together on WWE TV came at Battleground 2016 as they defeated The New Day in six-man action. They worked the same match at three non-televised live events that month, but The New Day won.

