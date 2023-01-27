"That was a star-making performance" - Major AEW name was in awe of Sami Zayn's WWE XXX segment

Sami Zayn's current Bloodline storyline has received nearly universal praise from veterans and fans alike. Yet another one of his peers recently praised him, as Matt Hardy commented on the Trial of Sami Zayn angle.

Zayn's current storyline with The Bloodline mirrors a few story beats that Matt Hardy's fallout with the Andrade/Hardy Family Office. While the Honorary Uce managed to escape expulsion at RAW XX, the seeds of conflict have already been sewn.

During the recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran detailed which matches he watched, and that he enjoyed the show.

"I watched the trial of Sami Zayn, and I watched the tag match, and I watched the Bray Wyatt/Undertaker segment. I thought it was all excellent."

Hardy continued, claiming that the segment only elevated Zayn even more.

"The trial of Sami Zayn was so well done. That was a star-making performance that night for Zayn. He’s already a star, he’s already over as it is, but it was the icing on top," Hardy said. (H/T: Fightful)

Ethan Page didn't have anything good to say about Matt Hardy recently, as he took to social media to complain and criticize the veteran wrestler.

While praising Sami Zayn's segment, Matt Hardy recalled his personal favorite WWE RAW memory

While Matt clearly enjoyed Zayn's Bloodline segment at RAW XXX, the veteran has had quite a few highlights on the brand himself. Across his combined 15 years in WWE, Matt Hardy has been involved in numerous epic moments, and recently detailed which one means the most to him.

2 Sweet Podcast @2SweetPod Well, Matt Hardy brought it up last night, and it reminded me of 2 of the most WELL DONE segments in that era of WWE #RAW Well, Matt Hardy brought it up last night, and it reminded me of 2 of the most WELL DONE segments in that era of WWE #RAW https://t.co/bl03jjJBLq

Continuing on the same episode, Hardy looked back at the first time he and Jeff won the WWE World Tag Team Titles.

“When we first won the WWE World Tag Team Titles. I mean that was our only goal in wrestling. We did it multiple times, but winning that night in our hometown and seeing a dream materialize right in front of us? That’s probably my favorite Raw moment of all time," Hardy said. (H/T: Fightful)

Could Matt Hardy eventually recreate the moment with his brother Jeff in AEW? Unfortunately, Jeff's legal battles aren't over yet and are reportedly going to continue for some time.

