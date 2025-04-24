"The Good Doctor" - Saraya, Renee Paquette, and more send special messages to Britt Baker amid AEW uncertainty

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has been with the Jacksonville-based company since its inception. She is one of the most talented names on the roster, and for the longest time, Tony Khan pushed her to be the face of the women's division.

Unfortunately, things have spiraled for D.M.D. as of late. She was involved in multiple controversies last year and has not appeared on any of the company's programs since the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. It is unknown what the future holds for the All Elite Wrestling star.

However, it is her birthday today, and she is now 34 years old. On this special occasion, she was wished by popular names such as Saraya, Renee Paquette, and more.

D.M.D. received birthday wishes. (Image via Rebel, Saraya, and Paquette's Instagram)

There are strong rumors that the former AEW Women's World Champion is WWE-bound. However, these are just speculations for the time being.

According to WCW veteran Konnan, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker were close to having a fist fight

A few years ago, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker were feuding for the AEW Women's World Championship. This was a historic rivalry, and it took place during a time when the company was receiving immense mainstream attention. I

nterestingly, in a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan revealed that the two women were close to having a fist fight backstage.

"Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevaled, maybe—if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down. But I think this is something that any veteran can tell you: when you go into a dressing room and the younger wrestlers don't shake your hand or at least, you know, that's heat," said Konnan.

Britt Baker was in a relationship with the reigning AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole from 2017 until their breakup last year.

