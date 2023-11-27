"The Irony" - Fans go wild over Adam Copeland's response at being asked to badmouth WWE by AEW personality

The AEW debut of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, at WrestleDream 2023 received a huge pop from the crowd. The discussion about his role in the Tony Khan-led promotion is ongoing among fans. However, there is one aspect that wrestling fans want to know.

Was The Rated-R Superstar happy in WWE? Were there any negative experiences he might have had? RJ City, host of the Hey! (EW) talk show on AEW's YouTube channel asked Copeland to say something bad about the Stamford-based promotion, but the latter handled the situation quite brilliantly.

Copeland downright refused to say anything negative about WWE. The segment has gone viral, and people have their reactions to his comments.

Copeland comes across as a class act for this. His debut in the Jacksonville-based company saw a massive pop. He joined AEW this year and was immediately in a feud with Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus, now known as Killswitch. Earlier, it was reported that Copeland is looking to play a bigger role in AEW, which would be more than just that of a wrestler on the main roster.

Adam Copeland has challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Championship

Tony Khan's masterstroke of a feud is getting nearer to its next swerve, as Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, has recently challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Championship after putting his 'son,' Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, through a devastating beatdown. Killswitch and Nick Wayne make up the stable The Patriarchy, headed by Cage.

The Ultimate Opportunist challenged Christian Cage to face him in the ring on December 6, when AEW Dynamite will take place in Montreal, Canada. Incidentally, both wrestlers are Canadian, so both will have the home-arena advantage. It remains to be seen who takes the most advantage of it between the two.

Christian and Adam Copeland have known each other for decades and played an integral part in the success of WWE's Attitude Era. The two have feuded with the best in the business.

What do you think about this feud between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage? Let us know in the comments section below.

