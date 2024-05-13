"The WWE that we knew for the last 24-25 years is no more" - Hall of Famer reacts to Jerry Lawler's exit

WWE has released the legendary Jerry Lawler from his main contract. The latest departure in this propitious new era for the company brought on somewhat mixed reactions, and now one of Lawler's fellow Hall of Famers has shared his unique perspective. The comments may be a bit jarring to some in the WWE Universe. The star who gave his opinion was Jeff Jarrett.

Lawler will celebrate his 54th year in pro wrestling on September 1 of this year. He debuted for WWE as an announcer in 1992 and has been under contract to the promotion for all but around 10 months since then. It was recently revealed that WWE had released the 74-year-old from his broadcasting deal, but kept him signed to a legends contract. Jeff Jarrett believes the multi-time world champion had such longevity in the top promotion in the world because of one reason - talent.

The 28-time USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion and Double J know each other very well. Lawler co-owned CWA with Jeff's father, Jerry Jarrett, in the 1970s and 1980s, while being the top star of the promotion. Lawler and Jeff later feuded in USWA, but were also four-time World Tag Team Champions together. The TNA co-founder was recording his My World podcast when he learned of Lawler's WWE contract. AEW's Director of Business Development praised the 5-time Slammy winner.

"I don't think people really understand the talent that Lawler had. Today, you see him, and you know him, and for the last 32 years, he's really a color commentator, and that's it. But for a color commentator to be a part of an organization that long, just tells you how talented he really is," Jeff Jarrett said of Jerry Lawler. [From 1:22 to 1:45]

Jeff Jarrett continued and offered remarks on WWE's new era, and declared Jerry Lawler's decades-long career to be quite unbelievable.

"It goes without saying Endeavor is looking for change, and there's more changes, it seems like every week. They continue to cut back and I get all that, there's a huge transition. The WWE that we knew for the last 24-25 years is no more. There will continue to be changes. I get it, but what a career Jerry Lawler has had, it is unbelievable," Jeff Jarrett said of Jerry Lawler. [From 1:58 to 2:28]

The last notable match on record with Jerry Lawler and Jeff Jarrett came on August 16, 1993 at USWA's The Mother Of All Matches. They were defeated by Owen Hart and Bret Hart in the main event that night.

AEW Dynamite updated line-up for this week

All Elite Wrestling will continue the build to its sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on this week's live Dynamite.

AEW has announced a loaded line-up for the penultimate episode for Double Or Nothing. The following segments have been confirmed:

Hook returns following Chris Jericho loss

Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay come face-to-face

Contract signing for Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale

Adam Copeland calls out Malakai Black for Double Or Nothing

Officials also have five bouts confirmed for Dynamite. The current match line-up is as follows:

Grudge Match: Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher

Eliminator Match: World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels

Eliminator Match: World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defends vs. Dax Harwood

This week's Dynamite will air live on TBS from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. A big name recently teased a return for this week's show.

