WWE experimenting with major changes following unexpected departure - Reports

WWE officials are experimenting with unique and promising changes to the overall product after one of the most shocking departures in wrestling history.

Kevin Dunn gave his notice over Christmas, and WWE started 2024 without one of their most tenured employees. He began working in production in 1984 and worked his way up to Executive Producer & Chief of Global TV Distribution. Many believed the Towson State University graduate would never leave, but a backstage report previously detailed how things changed when Endeavor got involved.

Dunn's departure was speculated on more than ever in recent months, with people imagining what the WWE product would look like without him. A big knock over the years was his signature style of too many camera cuts. After the release, it was reported that officials likely would not make major overall production changes. However, we've already seen examples of new ideas implemented into the TV product.

RAW: Day 1 featured a pre-taped segment at a makeshift nightclub constructed by the company. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were seen hanging out and celebrating their title win from the previous week. Last Friday's SmackDown then featured another pre-taped segment between Butch and Tyler Bate at a makeshift coffee shop.

This updated vignette style and other new WWE production elements are part of a new approach within the company now that the Kevin Dunn era has ended, according to Fightful Select. It was noted by a backstage source that many things are quickly becoming the norm when previously Dunn did not want them to be a part of the TV product.

The RAW nightclub and SmackDown coffee shop segments were both praised internally. That also seems to be the case, for the most part, among fans on social media.

Jeremy Borash's WWE production team is behind the unique style of vignette

WWE officials are experimenting with new production elements now that Kevin Dunn has retired. The aforementioned RAW and SmackDown segments drew comparisons to some NXT segments, and there's a reason for that.

Triple H has taken on the production role and reportedly allowed Jeremy Borash to put together a team in NXT over the past three years, where they were safely under Dunn's radar, according to Fightful Select.

After more than two years with WCW and almost 16 with TNA, Borash joined WWE in January 2018. Now working as the Senior Director of Content & Development, he has been praised by Chief Content Officer Triple H as a real innovator.

The 49-year-old directed the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and has worked directly with Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in NXT.

Borash crafted this production team in NXT, and sources report that Triple H has been happy with how things turned out. Now that Dunn has retired, there is said to be an open door to feature that unique style of promos across all WWE shows.

Several employees of the Stamford-based promotion have spoken highly of the new process and the freedom to do the promos. One source noted that while working under Dunn, the segment would have likely cut away to multiple things, but the new method lets the characters breathe and allows the segment to play out.

There's no word yet on how TKO Group officials feel about the production situation. However, Triple H is all for upgrades to improve the overall presentation of WWE and its superstars.

