Massive 31-year-old star teases miraculous return to AEW

AEW is heading into their biggest pay-per-view of the year, Double or Nothing. The event will lead the company to some of its signature TV specials such as Blood & Guts. Recently, a top star, who is currently on the shelf with an injury provided an update on his recovery.

Darby Allin is an AEW Original, considered to be one of the Four Pillars with MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry. The 31-year-old is currently out of action with a broken foot, suffered during his loss to Jay White last month. While out with a broken foot, Allin went through another incident this past weekend as he was hit by a bus while crossing the street, as he detailed earlier today.

The Invisible Man appeared on 99.9 KISW in Seattle earlier today and revealed that the broken foot occurred during the first minute of the 12-minute 15-second loss to Switchblade. Allin recalled how it was "so hard" to continue the match, and that he felt "miserable" in the ring. The two-time TNT Champion also disclosed that he had three metal plates put on his foot. Regarding the bus incident from this past weekend, Allin noted that he was not checked out right away, but he saw a medical professional later on, and it was confirmed that he had a broken nose.

Allin was recovering in bed at the time of the interview, but said he felt like he had been through worse before. While the foot injury delayed his Mt. Everest climb, his nose is numb and he's had trouble breathing but is using a nasal bandage to assist in recovery. Darby was asked if he would be at Dynamite in Everett, Washington on May 15, not far from his hometown of Seattle.

"Unfortunately, my foot is not scheduled to heal until, like... I’d say... June. So if I did roll up, it would just be with a broken face and a broken foot, waving to the crowd, which may not be the worst thing. I’ll see, because I trained in Everett, WA, so it would be like an ultimate homecoming of sorts. So yeah, that’d be really cool. May 15, I gotta see... I think I might be able to make it. As long as there’s no buses, I’m good," Darby Allin jokingly said.

Allin's update implies he will miss the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26 in Las Vegas. However, if medically cleared in June, we could see the 2023 Royal Rampage winner work AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 on June 30 in Long Island.

AEW Double or Nothing rumor and updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 26.

AEW's Memorial Day Weekend event is returning to MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the inaugural event was held in 2019. DoN has been held at other venues for the past four years - Daily's Place in Jacksonville for 2020 and 2021, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for 2022 and 2023.

Two matches for Double or Nothing 2024 are official as of now - Will Ospreay vs. AEW International Champion Roderick Strong, and Mercedes Moné vs. AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will find out his opponent on this week's Dynamite.

Toni Storm is rumored to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing. This week's Dynamite will feature Deeb taking on Storm's protégé, Mariah May.

The only other Professor vs. Timeless singles match came on the September 28, 2022 edition of Dynamite. Storm defeated Deeb in a Lumberjack Match that night to retain the Interim Women's World Championship.