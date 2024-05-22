The Young Bucks are concerned about WWE legend's future - "He’s one bad bump away from the end"

The Young Bucks are getting set to compete in a brutal and chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW's fifth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday. Although the brothers have shown little regard for the health and safety of others lately, they're still concerned about former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson got involved with The Young Bucks after The New Elite injured Tony Khan and seized control of All Elite Wrestling. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will join Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry in the third-ever Anarchy in the Arena match this Sunday. Their opponents are FTR, Darby Allin, and The American Dragon, and the very soul of AEW could be on the line.

Come Double or Nothing, Danielson will have competed in every edition of Anarchy in the Arena thus far. In the past, he's almost been set on fire by Eddie Kingston and suffered some torturous treatment in the match. He's also still feeling the effects of his match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty, which puts him in a precarious position.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated, The Young Bucks expressed mock concern for Danielson's safety this Sunday:

"I’m worried about Bryan Danielson’s safety–and Bryan Danielson should be worried about Bryan Danielson’s safety, too," said Matt Jackson. "He’s one bad bump away from the end. But still, we know we’re dealing with a very dangerous man."

They also praised Darby Allin, who they faced in Sting's last match at Revolution 2024, and FTR, who have been perhaps their greatest rivals over the last few years:

"And Darby Allin is one resilient kid. He just broke his foot a second ago, and then got Final Destination’d by a bus in New York, yet he’s still somehow walking. And FTR are tough as heck, not afraid to get a little blood in between their fingernails, as proven in our recent ladder match."

The Young Bucks send a warning to their opponents ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

This isn't the first rodeo for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, either. The brothers, as part of The Elite, competed against Danielson and The Blackpool Combat Club in last year's Anarchy in the Arena match.

It was a violent and bloody affair, and The Young Bucks made sure to remind their opponents what they were capable of. In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, they brought up the events of AEW Double or Nothing 2023:

"I’d suggest they roll back tape from last year’s Anarchy in the Arena Match and see what lengths we’re willing to go," said Matt Jackson. "I still get pain in my right heel to this day when I step a certain way on it from getting slammed barefoot into a pile of thumbtacks last year. We’re willing to go completely violent and crazy, to keep AEW on track to changing the world, and ridding the locker room of the remaining toxicity."

The Young Bucks are determined to force All Elite Wrestling back onto what they consider the right path. The feat hasn't been easy, however, as many, including fellow EVP Kenny Omega, have opposed them. As a result, the fate of AEW may well be decided this Sunday in Las Vegas.