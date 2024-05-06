The Young Bucks make massive return to popular show after several months

The Young Bucks just made history by becoming the first-ever three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. The brothers are going viral again this afternoon after making a surprise return to a fan-favorite platform.

Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson defeated FTR to win the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view. The EVPs are once again regular fixtures on Dynamite as they have formed The New Elite with Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada.

Years before AEW launched, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega launched Being The Elite, aka BTE, a popular YouTube show that had 102 million video views and 520,000 subscribers to start 2024. The show went on a hiatus in 2022 and again in 2023, then returned as Being The Dark Order.

After being away from BTE for months, Matt and Nick returned on today's episode. After a comedic encounter with The Dark Order backstage, Matt and Nick then came back and seemingly mocked the critics who told them their show would never work.

"Is this a YouTube show? It'll never work. Are you kidding me? You think a backstage YouTube show with vlogging will work? It'll never freakin' work," Matt Jackson joked.

Nick continued the bit and mocked their early critics.

"It will never start up a company! What are you guys doing with your time?" Nick Jackson said.

The Young Bucks then demanded that their faces be blurred because The Dark Order isn't allowed to use the EVPs' likenesses on their own channel.

The BTDO/BTE YouTube channel has 512,000 subscribers as of this writing. With 493 videos, the channel boasts 103,002,267 total views. The channel was created on February 18, 2016.

Possible AEW Double Or Nothing plans for The Young Bucks

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view later this month from Las Vegas.

The Young Bucks won the World Tag Team Championship at the last pay-per-view, Dynasty, but it's rumored that they will be involved in some sort of eight-man tag team match with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry. This would likely mean Okada's Continental Championship will also be on the line.

Speculation on potential opponents for The New Elite seems to point to FTR and Kenny Omega, who could be protected in a match like this. The babyfaces would then need one or two partners, depending on Omega's status.

There's no word yet on whether AEW will do Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing, but it could be a fit for The New Elite and their opponents.