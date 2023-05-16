"There are options, man" - John Cena comments on WWE's competition

John Cena is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. However, he has not forgotten his roots as a WWE Superstar. For ages, the Stamford-based promotion was the only place to make real money as a pro wrestler. This has since changed, and Cena shared his thoughts on the industry's current landscape.

For over a decade, John Cena was positioned as the face of WWE. He is now a Hollywood megastar but continues to make sporadic appearances in the ring. During Cena's ongoing transition to Hollywood, many alternatives have emerged in the wrestling scene. This has allowed performers to seek other opportunities and fans to assess different products.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, The Cenation Leader said the following:

"It's kind of like the '90s, with WCW firing all cylinders and WWF firing all cylinders, and ECW. There are so many companies to work for. I wouldn't exist if it wasn't for that gold rush. Now we have another renaissance of like (…) You can get tons of places to work in and tons of avenues to perform in. And if you get, if WWE says, 'We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors,' kind of your journey is just starting. There are options, man. That means people are hungry again, and there's (…) I love it for the performers." [H/T: SE Scoops]

While AEW is undeniably WWE's closest competitor, performers have made a credible career for themselves in other promotions like MLW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, GCW, and IMPACT.

Is John Cena vs. The Rock happening for a third time?

John Cena's most recent appearance in the squared circle took place at WrestleMania 39, where the wrestling legend lost to Austin Theory.

Cena has not picked up many wins in recent years. So when the idea of him squaring off against The Rock for a third time was proposed, he hesitated to give a definitive answer.

"I'm so old. I haven't won a match in like five years, man. And no one notices. Thank you, but if you check the stats, I'm in a bit of a slump. He's not exactly an easy opponent. I need to get someone really easy to get a win on the board before I go knocking on The Rock's door again," Cena said.

Given their history at WrestleMania and mainstream popularity, one more collision between the Hollywood powerhouses would likely pull incredible numbers for WWE. However, only time will tell whether these two men will set foot into the same ring again.

Do you want John Cena to lock horns with The Rock again? Sound off in the comments section below.

