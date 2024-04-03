"They should finish their careers in WWE" - Fans react to AEW star teasing big return head of WrestleMania XL

Wrestling fans have reacted to a top AEW star teasing a massive return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, pushed the envelope in tag team wrestling in WWE through their legendary performances alongside rivals like The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian. The former Team Xtreme departed from the Stamford-based promotion in 2010 and went on to re-invent their characters and in-ring work in IMPACT, ROH, and other promotions.

The Hardys are currently signed with All Elite Wrestling. The Charismatic Enigma is currently out of action after suffering an injury in February. Questions regarding the duo's future in the Tony Khan-led company began to arise when it was reported that Matt Hardy's AEW contract would expire in March.

The speculations seemed to gain credibility when the former tag team champion was seen in attendance at an episode of Monday Night RAW. Hardy recently stated that he was considering a new offer from All Elite Wrestling, and would make a definitive announcement regarding his wrestling career soon.

Furthermore, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 49-year-old star commented on fan conjecture suggesting that The Hardys could be inserted into the Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title at WrestleMania XL. Matt and Jeff Hardy previously made an unexpected comeback on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2017 when they were added to a Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33.

In the interview with Vliet, the AEW star teased a potential Hardy Boyz appearance at Philadelphia on The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to Hardy's comments on X/Twitter. Several users expressed excitement at the possibility of the former World Tag Team Champions competing at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed that Jeff Hardy was still under contract with AEW.

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed concern that the return won't lead to a substantial run for them in the company.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wants to see the stars go into the Hall of Fame after calling it a day in WWE.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Matt Hardy gave an update on Jeff Hardy's in-ring return

Jeff Hardy sustained a broken nose during a No DQ match against Sammy Guevara on a February 2024 episode of Rampage. The Spanish God accidentally botched a shooting star press which resulted in his knee landing on the face of the former WWE Champion.

Guevara was suspended by AEW for not ending the match immediately after the injury and for delivering his finisher on Hardy instead. Jeff's brother Matt Hardy recently provided an update on the in-ring return of The Charismatic Enigma.

During an interview with Wrestlezone, the North Carolina native revealed that Jeff Hardy would be cleared to return to the squared circle in a few weeks.

"His vision issues are good," Hardy said. "He had to have surgery on his nose, he had some issues with his sinuses so he had surgery. I got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen whether The Hardys will remain with AEW at the end of their current contracts or if they will return to WWE.

Poll : Should The Hardy Boyz retire in AEW or in WWE? AEW WWE 0 votes View Discussion