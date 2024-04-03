What did former WWE star say about his WrestleMania 40 status?

WrestleMania 40 looks to be one for the record books and one match that has fans talking is the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Judgement Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor put their titles on the line against five other tag teams.

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth), and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will challenge from the RAW brand.

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) will be from the SmackDown side of things at WrestleMania 40.

It promises to be an intriguing ladder match but there is one tag team who are synonymous with the match type. The Hardy's, Matt and Jeff Hardy, are one of WWE's greatest-ever tag teams and made the ladder match their own during their careers with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speculation is rife over The Hardys' futures in AEW, with rumors circulating that their contracts are soon up. Matt recently gave an update to Chris Van Vliet on the situation amid fans' pleas for the duo to appear at WrestleMania 40.

"It's great that people think that (Jeff and I could make another surprise appearance at WrestleMania). That makes me happy it makes people excited. If you hear someone talk about a ladder match, 'Are they gonna show up?' And that's great. So I don't know. It's pro wrestling and in pro wrestling, never say never," Matt Hardy said. [H/T Wrestlelamia]

The Hardys, also known as Team Xtreme, were part of one of the greatest ladder matches in WrestleMania history in 2000. They were on the losing side of a collision with Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz for the then-WWF Tag Team Championships in a Triangle Ladder Match.

Matt and Jeff also made one of the most memorable returns in 'Mania history in April 2017. They were unannounced participants in a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championships which they won in front of 64,900 fans at Camping World Stadium, Florida.

WWE could split the tag titles at WrestleMania 40

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships have been active since May 2022. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) beat RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown tag titles.

There have since been three other tag teams to win the titles, with current holders The Judgment Day doing so twice. They beat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to win the titles back on October 16th's episode of WWE RAW last year and will head to WrestleMania 40 as two-time tag champions.

However, WWE fans have clamored for the titles to be broken up so that teams on both brands have opportunities for the gold. Several exciting young tag teams are emerging such as The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).

There were subtle hints made on this week's RAW that the undisputed tag titles could both be split and each be up for grabs in the ladder match at WrestleMania 40. Michael Cole informed viewers that the match doesn't end until both sets of titles have been retrieved.

This could be the perfect way to freshen up the tag division that is becoming stacked with talent. It will also provide said teams with more opportunities and storylines to work with.

