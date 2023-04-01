"They gotta come back maaaan" - Major AEW stars' WWE 'returns' has fans speculating about Triple H's next move

Fans want to see top AEW stars return to WWE under Triple H's regime following their appearance at a major event. The stars in question are Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black.

The stars mentioned above showed up with their partners at the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Upon seeing the former NXT Champions return to the Triple H-led promotion, the wrestling world was excited. They feel that the current AEW stars should make their return home to WWE.

Fans also noticed that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was sitting alongside his girlfriend, Rhea Ripley.

People feel like there is a higher chance of seeing Andrade back in the Stamford-based promotion before Buddy Matthews or Malakai Black, as The House of Black recently won the AEW World Trios Championship.

After seeing Buddy Matthews next to Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, the wrestling world jokingly claimed that the AEW World Trios Champion was a 'third wheel'.

Former WWE Superstar Naomi was seen backstage at the ROH Supercard of Honor event this weekend

While some current AEW stars showed up at the Hall of Fame ceremony, former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) was reportedly seen backstage during last night's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

During the post-show media scrum, ROH Women's World Champion Athena confirmed the report and revealed that Trinity was there to support her friend. The former NXT Women's Champion also mentioned that she would love to wrestle Fatu in the future.

"Trin is one of my really good friends. We talk on a daily basis... She is one of my very close friends and she wanted to come out and support... Very cool moment. I hope to have a match with her in the future. I never had the opportunity in WWE to have that match," Athena said.

During the media scrum, Athena also claimed that she was the most successful female wrestler in the promotion when compared to the rest of the non-homegrown stars.

What was your reaction upon seeing the former NXT Superstars show up at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

