  "They Should Have Gone to AEW"- Fans Erupt in Anger at WWE's Poor Booking of Former champions

"They Should Have Gone to AEW"- Fans Erupt in Anger at WWE's Poor Booking of Former champions

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:02 GMT
The former champions joined WWE in 2024 [Image from WWE.com]
The former champions joined WWE in 2024 [Image from WWE.com]

Two popular stars have recently come under fire from fans for choosing WWE over AEW. The source of the criticism was the stars' recent video, in which they addressed their poor booking in the Stamford-based promotion in recent months.

The former champions in question are the Motor City Machine Guns, which consists of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The popular wrestling tag team, which gained recognition in TNA Wrestling, has won tag team titles from various promotions, including ROH, WWE, and TNA Wrestling, among others.

In a recent emotional social media promo, Shelley and Sabin, who joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024, discussed their recent losing run in the company. Last week on SmackDown, the duo lost to Carmelo Hayes and The Miz.

Despite their disappointment, the former WWE Tag Team Champions vowed to continue wrestling as long as they lived.

The aftermath of the Motor City Machin Guns releasing their promo saw many fans expressing anger on X/Twitter. Many believed the duo should have seen WWE's treatment of them coming and that they should have joined AEW.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X/Twitter]
Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X/Twitter]

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin's appearance at AEW All Out 2022 wasn't supposed to happen, revealed Tony Khan

For those unaware, the Motor City Machine Guns have had a one-off appearance in AEW under their belt. The duo had teamed with Jay Lethal at All Out 2022 to take on FTR and Wardlow. However, Tony Khan recently revealed that this was not supposed to happen.

Speaking on the Way of The Blade podcast, Khan said that the original plan was for the Briscoe Brothers to feature instead of the Guns.

"At All Out 2022, when the Motor City Machine Guns wrestled at All Out, that was originally gonna be Briscoes, teaming with Jay Lethal against FTR and Wardlow," Khan said. [From 35:08 onwards]

WBD allegedly didn't allow Mark and Jay Briscoes to be featured due to past controversies.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
