"They Should Have Gone to AEW"- Fans Erupt in Anger at WWE's Poor Booking of Former champions

Two popular stars have recently come under fire from fans for choosing WWE over AEW. The source of the criticism was the stars' recent video, in which they addressed their poor booking in the Stamford-based promotion in recent months.The former champions in question are the Motor City Machine Guns, which consists of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The popular wrestling tag team, which gained recognition in TNA Wrestling, has won tag team titles from various promotions, including ROH, WWE, and TNA Wrestling, among others. In a recent emotional social media promo, Shelley and Sabin, who joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024, discussed their recent losing run in the company. Last week on SmackDown, the duo lost to Carmelo Hayes and The Miz.Despite their disappointment, the former WWE Tag Team Champions vowed to continue wrestling as long as they lived.The aftermath of the Motor City Machin Guns releasing their promo saw many fans expressing anger on X/Twitter. Many believed the duo should have seen WWE's treatment of them coming and that they should have joined AEW.Sebas ──★ セバスチャン──★ @Sebas_BucksLINKThey should have gone to AEW.🇮🇹 VinnyMok 🇺🇸 @VinnyMokLINKWWE signed them just to keep them away from AEW and that’s what they keep doing🐉AV Elite⛧ @Ve43120609ArnavLINKYoung Bucks vs MCMGBrodido vs MCMGSwerve &amp; Ospreay vs MCMGFTR vs MCMGChristian &amp; Edge vs MCMGJetspeed vs MCMGThis have to be their worst decesion signing with WWE for just paycheck and later got buriedCheck out some more fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X/Twitter]Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin's appearance at AEW All Out 2022 wasn't supposed to happen, revealed Tony KhanFor those unaware, the Motor City Machine Guns have had a one-off appearance in AEW under their belt. The duo had teamed with Jay Lethal at All Out 2022 to take on FTR and Wardlow. However, Tony Khan recently revealed that this was not supposed to happen.Speaking on the Way of The Blade podcast, Khan said that the original plan was for the Briscoe Brothers to feature instead of the Guns.&quot;At All Out 2022, when the Motor City Machine Guns wrestled at All Out, that was originally gonna be Briscoes, teaming with Jay Lethal against FTR and Wardlow,&quot; Khan said. [From 35:08 onwards]WBD allegedly didn't allow Mark and Jay Briscoes to be featured due to past controversies.