"They couldn't take the heat" - WWE had no choice but to drop AEW star's controversial gimmick, reveals Vince Russo

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about an AEW star's gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion and revealed the reason behind why it was dropped.

The star in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes who was signed to WWE under the name Goldust from 1995 to 2018. The Goldust gimmick used to be Dustin Rhodes who painted himself with Gold and was a mysterious and often controversial character who possessed a lust for things.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Goldust would have worked better if he was introduced during The Attitude Era:

"That's the truth bro they couldn't take the heat. You know you gotta keep in mind bro, Goldust was pre attitude era, so like, at that time, Goldust losing a big sponsor was a big deal. Once we went into full effect with the attitude era and people were knocking down the door, if he was a character during that time, I think he would've lived on forever."

Stevie Richards calls AEW star Dustin Rhodes one of the best workers in professional wrestling

Former 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards recently had nothing but praise for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion and current AEW star The Natural Dustin Rhodes who has been in the business for almost 30 years.

In a video on his YouTube Channel, the former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards praised Dustin Rhodes and called him one of the best workers in the history of professional wrestling:

"He is definitely one of the best workers in the entire history of professional wrestling, and I'm happy to see him still doing his thing. The athleticism here cannot be overstated," Richards said while discussing Rhodes' Hurricanrana. "It takes a lot of ... strength, mobility, flexibility, and just courage."

Richards further stated that Dustin Rhodes is the veteran who can hang with the AEW roster in terms of physicality and wrestling:

"He's the one veteran that can really, truly hang with these guys," Richards stated. "And that might be controversial, but I'm talking about physicality, wrestling-wise, moves-wise." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

