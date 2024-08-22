"This guy is delusional," Biggest fall off in the history of wrestling" - Fans stunned over Chris Jericho's recent comments

Chris Jericho recently made some surprising remarks about his career. Fans have since reacted to these comments by the wrestling legend.

Chris Jericho's ability to constantly reinvent himself has kept him relevant in today's wrestling landscape. Even after joining AEW, Jericho was able to be a top star for a long time while also elevating some of the younger talents on the roster.

However, it seems like the fans have now grown tired of the wrestling veteran as they have been chanting for him to retire during his recent matches. However, in an interview with The Daily Star, Jericho mentioned that he has no such intentions as he is still in such great shape and can still go in the ring.

"When the 'please retire' chants were going, I was laughing because I have zero intentions of that. I've got a six pack and I can do a moonsault and I know exactly what I'm doing in the ring. I know how to write storylines, I like the company I work for, I like my boss, I like the guys and girls in the company, Why would I wanna retire? What's the point? Just because somebody told me to?"

Fans caught wind of these comments and have reacted to them on social media. Check out some of the reactions below:

Chris Jericho also commented on John Cena's retirement tour

At WWE Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena made a shocking return only to announce that he was going to retire from the ring next year. This announcement sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry and many veterans and critics have given their take on it.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Chris Jericho commented on Cena's retirement tour saying that he didn't see the point since the veteran has already moved on to a successful Hollywood career.

"It doesn’t change my perspective at all because Bryan was out for nine years. He couldn’t work. John hasn’t worked regularly at about the same time. Bryan has been incredible since he came back from his injuries. He is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and of all time. If he wants to step back, he’ll do that. 'John is the same thing. One of the greatest of all time. He went to Hollywood and became a huge success and wants to come back and put an exclamation point on his career. To me, I don’t see the point for me. That’s just me." [H/T: TV Insider]

Chris Jericho is set to defend his FTW Championship against Hook at AEW All In 2024.

