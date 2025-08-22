  • home icon
"This literally confirms it," "Oh no"- Fans go berserk after WWE seemingly teases ex-AEW World Champion’s arrival

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 22, 2025 08:52 GMT
Triple H is WWE
Triple H is WWE's chief content officer. (Image via WWE.com)

AEW is WWE's biggest competitor in the modern wrestling landscape. Ever since the Jacksonville-based company was formed, Triple H has signed several names from the rival promotion. Names such as Cody Rhodes, Mariah May, CM Punk, Ethan Page, Penta, Rusev, and others were once massive stars in All Elite Wrestling. However, they are now under World Wrestling Entertainment's banner.

There are strong rumors that WWE is close to signing yet another massive AEW wrestler: Chris Jericho. Y2J joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and eventually became the inaugural AEW World Champion. During the promotion's early years, he was immensely popular and a fan favorite. Unfortunately, in recent times, his in-ring skills have come under heavy scrutiny. He has faced "Please retire" chants. However, it seems like he has no intention of hanging up his boots.

The Ocho's contract with the Tony Khan-led company is set to expire this year, and many believe he is headed back to the Stamford-based company. Interestingly, a few hours ago, the official WWE Vault YouTube channel uploaded an entire match between Jericho and The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. This move has intensified the rumors, and fans are quite certain that the legend is World Wrestling Entertainment-bound.

See their reactions below:

Fans react to Jericho vs. Reigns on WWE Vault. (Images via @Cory_Hays407 X)
EC3 believes that AEW star Chris Jericho could have a non-wrestling role after his in-ring retirement

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that after Chris Jericho retires, he could still have a non-wrestling role in the industry.

"He's got a great mind, and he could be an asset still in this business, even if he doesn't want to take flat-back bumps and Moonsaults. Man, 54, doing a Moonsault... Whoa! It's crazy!" said EC3.

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. It remains to be seen if he will return to World Wrestling Entertainment or not.

bell-icon Manage notifications