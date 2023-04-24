"Throw the girls in here" — Disco Inferno makes interesting pitch for current AEW storyline

AEW's current world title storyline has come under fire from wrestling veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno. They have criticized the angle for lacking intrigue and creativity.

MJF is expected to defend his AEW World Championship against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin in the near future. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno made an interesting suggestion on how to spice up the storyline:

“They’re completely ignoring a storyline thing here where, you know, Sammy is married to Tay [Melo], Jungle Boy is dating Anna Jay still. (…) You could make those two, the Sammy and Jungle Boy element of the story, very interesting if you involve the girls.” [01:08 – 01:27]

In Disco's eyes, involving Tay Melo and Anna Jay would add more gravity to Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara's placement in the story.

“It looks like the two stars are Darby and MJF in this, and the other two are kind of like afterthoughts, you know (…) Throw the girls in here, and you have a storyline. Like, these girls are starting to stir sh*t with the pillars thing and stuff. Throw them in there, and that’s your storyline. Because there is no storyline right now. Because everyone knows MJF is going to win the match too.” [01:28 – 01:53]

With Double or Nothing set to take place on May 28, 2023, there is still plenty of time for Tony Khan to alter the booking of this program and perhaps involve Jungle Boy and The Spanish God's significant others.

Konnan comments on why AEW's 'four pillars' idea is a bust

On the same episode of the podcast, WCW veteran Konnan shared his thoughts about AEW's four pillars. He insisted that the quartet should not have been labeled as the ones to hold up the company. Instead, they should have been more explicitly presented as the future stars of the business.

“I think that they shouldn’t have been the ‘four pillars’ – I think they should have been the four guys who are underneath the four pillars that were supposed to be the future of the business, and now they are, and let’s see what’s up. But I don’t know why they’re called the four pillars because they’re not.” [00:54 - 01:06]

With the "four pillars" expected to collide soon, perhaps that could see the end of AEW's use of the polarizing term or lead to a new breed of rising stars claiming the mantle as their own.

