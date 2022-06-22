"I don’t give a sh*t" - TNA Legend breaks silence after losing to AEW star Andrade El Idolo

Frankie Kazarian broke his silence after losing to Andrade El Idolo on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.

Kazarian is known for competing across various AEW shows, including Dynamite and Rampage. The Heavy Metal Rebel recently competed at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He teamed up with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti in a losing effort to Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Paige VanZant.

After losing to the former WWE United States Champion on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation, Kazarian took to Twitter to send a bold message. He wrote:

Dynamite. Rampage. Dark. Elevation. I don’t give a sh*t what the show is titled. I strive for incredible every god damn time I have the privilege of being in a wrestling ring.

Kazarian also challenged for the TNT Championship a while back and even showed up at IMPACT Wrestling recently.

At Slammiversary, the former AEW Tag Team Champion teamed up with Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Davey Richards, and Nick Aldis. The team defeated the faction Honor No More in a 10-man tag team match.

Andrade El Idolo was originally set to face Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door

Andrade El Idolo is currently signed to AEW. Tony Khan's company is currently in a working relationship with Mexico-based promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Given AAA isn't on the best of terms with fellow Mexican promotion CMLL, El Idolo won't be able to work on the upcoming AEW x NJPW pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. New Japan has a working relationship with CMLL.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online in a recent interview, the former WWE star revealed that he was expected to face Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door. The match would have been for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

"My bother is not with AEW, because they had an idea for me to face Will Ospreay. He’s a magnificent wrestler, but that was the original pitch for the (IWPG) US Championship. The idea was also to go to Japan for a week or two and come back to be on this event [Forbidden Door]. A week passed and I was informed that I could not work the show because the Mexican wrestlers that work with AAA could not work with NJPW." - said Andrade (H/T: Fightful)

The former WWE US Champion recently reunited with RUSH in AEW at Double or Nothing. RUSH and Andrade El Idolo are familiar with each other dating back to their time as Los Ingobernables in CMLL. The duo are yet to appear together on AEW programming.

