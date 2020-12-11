Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray talk potential AEW vs. IMPACT dream matches

Every wrestling fan fantasy books. Putting the best of two different wrestling companies up against each other in a battle for true bragging rights is natural. It's something that is often dreamt about, but it usually can't happen in real life. But AEW is changing that.

AEW has displayed their willingness to work with other companies this year like AAA, NWA, and IMPACT Wrestling. The forbidden doors in professional wrestling are slowly starting to open. With consistent rumors that AEW will work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling next, fan speculation is at an all-time high.

Fans aren't the only ones who are talking about potential dream matches. Wrestlers in the business are, too. Tags teams like FTR and The North are already making it quite clear that they want to meet each other inside the squared circle. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

Big day for @IMPACTWRESTLING wrestling this morning.@BustedOpenRadio is LIVE NOW!!



PHONE LINES OPEN!!!



Call in and let us know what you thought of #IMPACTonAXSTV



Gonna take calls immediately ... CALL NOW!!



(877) 344 - 4893 pic.twitter.com/tIc4CQzyhh — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 9, 2020

The number of dream matches between AEW and IMPACT is endless

This week on Busted Open Radio, on Sirius XM, Hosts Dave LeGreca, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer discussed some of the possibilities that wrestling fans could see with IMPACT Wrestling and AEW working together.

Tommy Dreamer in IMPACT Wrestling

When the idea of potential dream matches came up, Dreamer didn't shy away from the possibility. He suggested one in which he'd face two icons:

"If there is one, yes, potential matchups. There have been talents that have left IMPACT Wrestling, and they have not reached the level of performance that they had in IMPACT Wrestling because hey, some person can see you as something and some person can see you as something else. Same with people who have left IMPACT Wrestling and gone to WWE. There is so much different stuff that can go on. What I thought of was we can actually have the heart and soul of WCW, Sting, the heart and soul of ECW, Tommy Dreamer, and the first-ever undisputed champion, Chris Jericho and have a three way match."

Advertisement

What dream matches are you hoping to see between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling? Do you hope that New Japan Pro-Wrestling isn't too far behind in joining the fray? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above please credit Busted Open Radio. Transcription credit og WrestlingNews.co.