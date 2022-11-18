"Tony is destroying AEW listening to [Chris] Jericho" - Twitterverse holds major star responsible for possibly worsening 2-time WWE Champion's relationship with the company 

Tony Khan's reckless booking of Colt Cabana may not be the only reason for the deteriorating relationship between AEW and CM Punk, according to fans.

All Elite President Tony Khan appears to have been forced into a hole, with the fallout from "Brawl Out" still affecting AEW. Fans have expressed conflicting feelings over Khan's decision to bring Colt Cabana back to television amid the CM Punk controversy.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, the reappearance of Cabana on TV against Chris Jericho has worsened the shaky relationship between Tony Khan's company and CM Punk.

Given how Jericho is assumed to have significant influence backstage, Cabana's appearance is also partly attributed to him by fans.

Considering the current state of affairs, All Elite fans recently took to Twitter to cast aspersions on the ROH World Champion.

. @EccentricFella @WrestlePurists Tony is destroying AEW listening to Jericho. Punk was trying to help AEW be a better product. Jericho and the Elite only want their mates to have power. @WrestlePurists Tony is destroying AEW listening to Jericho. Punk was trying to help AEW be a better product. Jericho and the Elite only want their mates to have power.

Rad Stallion @TheRadStallion @WrestlePurists If only someone had told the Booker of year that that was a terrible idea. @WrestlePurists If only someone had told the Booker of year that that was a terrible idea.

Ryan @ryanhide @ColossusCharles @WrestlePurists Shocked that listening to Jericho ended up causing trouble for everyone who’s not Jericho! @ColossusCharles @WrestlePurists Shocked that listening to Jericho ended up causing trouble for everyone who’s not Jericho!

Trevor @Tdw221 @prophecypro @WrestlePurists I really believe a lot of people were watching just because of Punk. The fading interest has likely been a result of how they've swept everything under the rug and failed to address anything. @prophecypro @WrestlePurists I really believe a lot of people were watching just because of Punk. The fading interest has likely been a result of how they've swept everything under the rug and failed to address anything.

D23C9 @diladedila @WrestlePurists Just fire him man nobody there wants him so what are they waiting for @WrestlePurists Just fire him man nobody there wants him so what are they waiting for

Kasun Rulzz @realpunkfan @WrestlePurists now who is the mastermind behind this plan ? Tony Khan ? or someone controlling him ? @WrestlePurists now who is the mastermind behind this plan ? Tony Khan ? or someone controlling him ?

Grady @gavingeorge88 @WrestlePurists Without his conflict with Punk, TK should've known bringing Colt out was going to be a giant let down of expectation. @WrestlePurists Without his conflict with Punk, TK should've known bringing Colt out was going to be a giant let down of expectation.

🦇(J.K.O.)🇲🇽 @BlackIceSheep @WrestlePurists Thanks, Jericho, very cool to make things worse in a situation that needed to be better months ago. @WrestlePurists Thanks, Jericho, very cool to make things worse in a situation that needed to be better months ago. https://t.co/AXFklYYsBy

It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho will respond to these comments in the coming weeks.

CM Punk is also recovering from an injury he sustained at the AEW All Out pay-per-view

CM Punk is still nursing an injured tricep after his battle against Jon Moxley at All Out 2022, despite his continued troubles with AEW. Given the extent of the injury and projected recovery time, it is assumed that the star would only return next year, if at all.

Dave Meltzer also provided the following update regarding Punk's health status.

“CM Punk’s rehab of his torn triceps is said to be going really well.”

Punk recently appeared as a commentator at the Cage Fury Fighting. This has gotten a lot of fans talking about whether the Second City Saint has renounced the pro wrestling world altogether or if he will return to either Tony Khan's or Triple H's promotion in the future.

Whatever may be the case, only time will tell what Punk's future holds.

