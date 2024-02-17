Tony Khan announces legend's return after 461 days for dream Bryan Danielson match in AEW

Tony Khan has announced a match for Bryan Danielson on next week's Collision. His opponent is Jun Akiyama, whose last AEW appearance was at Full Gear 2022.

Akiyama is a Japanese star who has been in the wrestling industry for more than three decades. Throughout the years, he has wrestled in promotions like All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah.

The American Dragon discussed facing certain dream opponents during his last run. He is slated to retire from full-time competition in 2024. Recently, he has faced many veterans like Yuji Nagata and Hechicero and scored a victory over them.

Recently, Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced another dream match featuring Bryan Danielson and Jun Akiyama on next week's Collision. This will mark the latter's return to the promotion after 461 days.

"Next Saturday, 2/24 Springfield, MO Saturday Night #AEWCollision On, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT Bryan Danielson vs Jun Akiyama Former Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion collides vs when Collision returns to its normal timeslot next Saturday!" Tony shared.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson wants Kazuchika Okada to sign with AEW

Kazuchika Okada is one of the hottest free agents in the industry now. His NJPW contract expired in January 2024.

Speaking with Tokyo Sports, the American Dragon discusses why Okada should join AEW, not WWE.

"Of course I want him to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW. If he went to WWE, they might have him start with (third brand) NXT like Shinsuke (Nakamura) to adapt to the American style, but it's already completed. Okada doesn't need that. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything," said Bryan.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for Danielson's retirement.

Who do you think should be his last opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE