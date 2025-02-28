Tony Khan has a bold message for AEW haters following Dynamite

AEW presented another action-packed episode of Dynamite at Oceanside, CA this past Wednesday. The show is receiving positive reactions from several quarters, and now, the All Elite CEO Tony Khan has reacted to the same, while also sending a message to his promotion's detractors.

Ad

AEW Dynamite on February 26 advanced its ongoing storylines on the road to Revolution pay-per-view. It featured several top stars in action inside the squared circle, in the crowd, and even backstage. Most notably, Adam Copeland, Jay White and Willow Nightingale succeeded in sending Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir of the Death Riders packing in an ambulance.

This week's episode of Dynamite has received praise from numerous fans on social media, who have noted a trend towards improvement concerning AEW's recent bookings of both the Wednesday night show, and Saturday's Collision. The All Elite creative head Tony Khan seemingly echoed such a view in his recent X (fka Twitter) post. In what could be a shot at the company's haters, he boldly claimed that his promotion was on a streak of producing good shows. He also promoted the upcoming episode of the company's Saturday night program.

Ad

Trending

"I thought last night was an excellent Wednesday Night #[All Elite Wrestling]Dynamite, + I believe [All Elite Wrestling] is on a streak of tremendous shows currently! Collision is on a fantastic run now, + we’re back THIS SATURDAY! 8pm ET/7pm CT on both @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax! See you at #AEWCollision SATURDAY!" - wrote Khan.

Ad

You can check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite MJF escalated his feud with Adam Page by attacking the latter's mentor and friend Christopher Daniels backstage. The Hangman has vowed grim vengeance against Friedman in response, raising the stakes for their imminent PPV showdown even more.

In addition, Ricochet's beef with Swerve Strickland continued developing. A rematch between the two to become the number-one contender for the AEW World Title was announced for Revolution 2025, not to mention the wrinkle that was added to The New Flavor's managerial relationship with Prince Nana.

Ad

It remains to be seen what Khan has planned for Collision this weekend.

Announcements that have been made for AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling will present the upcoming edition of Saturday Night Collision in the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Two tag matches have been announced for the episode already, including FTR vs The Undisputed Kingdom's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, and the duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido uniting to take on The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Ad

Furthermore, after being pinned by Adam Cole this Wednesday, Daniel Garcia will defend his TNT Championship against The Panama City Playboy on Collision.

Expand Tweet

Also, former World Champion Kenny Omega will address fans this Saturday, in the wake of his Revolution 2025 opponent being finalized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback