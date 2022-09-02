"Nothing more than an excuse to have a match" - WWE Legend brutally criticizes Tony Khan's AEW for seemingly booking underrated matches

Tony Khan has yet again had his booking criticized by a WWE legend. However, at the same time, the veteran shared some important advice for the AEW President.

AEW has been around for three years, forming in 2019, but has already been compared to WWE due to its stars and presentation. Khan has seemingly fought an uphill battle as he tries to please fans and wrestling legends alike.

During the most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff detailed his issues with Tony Khan's lack of storylines in AEW:

"You need real storylines, Tony, not what the AEW audience accepts for a storyline, which is really nothing more than an excuse to have a match," Bischoff said. "That's not a storyline. There's no emotion in that; there's nothing episodic in that."

Bischoff continued, noting that while he doesn't enjoy AEW, he still hopes for some improvement down the line:

"I can't watch an entire episode of AEW, I will drop in because I'm hopeful, I want to see something I haven't seen before. I want some indication that something really cool is going to happen, but everything that I see tells me that these are not stories created by people that know about storytelling. These are indy-based wrestling angles and I just don't think that will work." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Eric Bischoff has never held back when it comes to his critiques of Tony Khan and recently took a shot at the AEW President for his excessive Twitter posts.

Eric Bischoff continued, sharing the advice he has for Tony Khan to fix his storytelling woes

While the WWE Hall of Famer has unfortunately gained a reputation for not liking AEW, he still claims to want to see the promotion succeed. Bischoff has similarly slammed WWE in the past for their booking decisions and seems to have more legitimate issues with rabid wrestling fans.

During the same podcast, Bischoff suggested that Tony Khan get someone akin to famed former WWE Head Writer, Brian Gewirtz:

"If I were Tony Khan right now, especially with the resources he has, I would find a way to bring somebody in, a Brian Gewirtz type," Bischoff said. "Somebody that really understands the structure and importance of a great story. That's what Tony needs. Please Tony, if this gets to you in any way shape, or form, I know Brian Gewirtz isn't available, but there are people like Brian out there." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Tony Khan only has three years of booking experience and turning to a more experienced writer/booker could help iron out any issues that fans still may have. Bischoff isn't the only veteran who has reached out to Khan, as Booker T has often shared his own thoughts on AEW's booking. Only time will tell if the AEW President heeds any of the advice he's been given or not.

