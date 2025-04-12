"Tony Khan is no different than Vince McMahon" - Fans frustrated as AEW blocks top star's WWE return

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 will take place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Winchester, Nevada, on April 18. Fans are eagerly waiting for this event, as it will feature some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

Several legends will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. However, fans are most excited about the individual inductions of Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger.

Luger's addition to this esteemed club is a long time coming. He is undoubtedly a legend and was an important figure in the now-defunct WCW. He is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time WCW World Television Champion. Fans worldwide were expecting former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting to induct him. However, WWE has announced that his inductor will be Diamond Dallas Page.

People wanted The Icon to induct the Total Package because the two men are best friends. They were also once a tag team and held the WCW World Tag Team Championship. Even though Stinger has retired from wrestling, he is still under contract with AEW. Fans are speculating that Tony Khan didn't allow The Vigilante to induct his friend. Furthermore, they compared the AEW CEO to Vince McMahon.

Fans react to Sting not inducting Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame. (Images via Fightful's X)

Fans react to Sting not inducting Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame. (Images via Sportskeeda Wrestling's IG)

Lex Luger said it would be classy if Tony Khan allowed Sting to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

In a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, the WCW legend said that it would be classy if Tony Khan allowed his good friend to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

“I just think it would be a classy thing to allow them up there. WWE may allow them up there, but he’d also have to have permission from Tony Khan and AEW," he said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Sting's final match in All Elite Wrestling took place at Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks.

