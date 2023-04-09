Tony Khan didn't establish 10-year veteran as a top star on AEW Dynamite, says WWE legend

According to a WWE legend, Tony Khan did not make the best use of a wrestling veteran on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The star in question is Jay White. Tommy Dreamer believes the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could have been better booked.

Last week on Dynamite, The Switchblade made a shocking return to All Elite Wrestling, shutting down rumors about him signing with WWE. White showed up to help his former Bullet Club member Juice Robinson and took out the Absolute One Ricky Starks.

Following the segment, Tony Khan announced via Twitter that the Switchblade was officially All Elite.

In the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's return to AEW. He then claimed that White should have been involved in a segment with wrestlers with bigger star power if he needed to be established as a top star in the company.

“I think Jay White is a massive star, I’m a massive fan of his. I would have presented him as that as opposed to just a guy to help run in… He’s also running in, and this is no offense to either guys, to Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson, they’re not the top guys in the company yet," Tommy Dreamer said. [16:13 - 16:40]

The WWE veteran felt that White should have been involved in a segment with either the Blackpool Combat Club or with MJF.

"When you have let’s say Blackpool Combat Club, I’ll have him walkout and get in their face and they are like what the f***, ‘cause these are top guys… Maybe have him just walk out there and get in MJF’s face, though they’re gonna be ‘holy s***’, if there’s no physicality they are not gonna boo him. And that audience is going to be like ‘oh my gosh! we might see Jay White versus MJF.’ ‘Cause he’s a top guy, he’s their top guy. It’s all about your presentation." [16:48 - 17:37]

Tony Khan signed former WWE personality Nigel McGuinness to AEW

The Switchblade Jay White is not the only wrestling veteran that Khan has signed this past week. Former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness was also signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

McGuinness made his return to Ring of Honor this past weekend at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Following the show, he made his AEW debut this past Wednesday night. The debut happened when Khan made a major announcement of Wembley Stadium, being the host of the All In pay-per-view under AEW.

Another star that officially became All Elite was 23-year-old star Skye Blue.

