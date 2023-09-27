Tony Khan was too "excited to beat that WWE number," believes wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Tony Khan established AEW in 2019 and since then he's been "at war" with WWE. However, has Khan taken things too far? Vince Russo believes he's focusing on all the wrong things.

Originally, AEW reported that All In brought in over 80,000 audience members, but sadly the number was dashed by the British Government. Despite the official number still being impressive, many see this as something that's hurt AEW.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained why the inflated Wembley numbers hurt Tony Khan and AEW.

"You can’t jump the gun until you definitely without a doubt know. You just can’t, bro. I mean, Khan could have gotten that turnstile count, you know. He could have found out exactly what it was, but they’re so excited."

Russo continued:

"And that’s what drives it, bro. ‘So excited to beat that WWE number, bro’ – screw that, you sold 72,000 tickets, bro! That’s awesome! Nobody can take that away from you! Why does it have to be ‘Oh, we’re the number one,’ bro that’s where you get into trouble, man." (03:27 - 04:06).

According to Eddie Kingston, Tony Khan genuinely cares about the AEW roster

The AEW roster has been rife with controversy for the past year, with numerous reports of internal conflict. Many stars have allegedly got into fights backstage, with CM Punk being the one name involved in the most controversial tussles.

In a recent interview on AdFreeShows.com, Eddie Kingston proclaimed that Tony Khan cares about all his talent and recalled a conversation where Khan explained why.

"He cares about every one of us and it's fu**ing insane. I remember a couple of times I would tell him, 'Why do you care when they don't care about you', or, 'Why do you care if they don't care if this company stays open?' He goes, 'Eddie, I'm paying them so I have to care.'" (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan can keep his locker room in one piece, but taking both his interactions with stars and Kingston's statements, it seems that it all truly matters to him.

