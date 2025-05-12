Tony Khan is financially motivating AEW star to speak against WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

An AEW star recently took a massive shot at WWE and Triple H's roster, drawing the attention of the pro-wrestling community. According to a veteran, Will Ospreay was probably being motivated by Tony Khan to wave his company's banner.
Tony Khan has shown himself to be very generous financially when it comes to retaining talented names, Will Ospreay included. As such, his roster also showcases fierce loyalty to him and often makes it clear that the Jacksonville-based promotion is ahead of its competitors in certain ways. Ospreay's shot at WWE was one of these instances, with the British star singing the praises of his company owing to his financial backing by Tony Khan, or so Vince Russo thinks.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:
"Bro, I think he is just waving the AEW banner. You know what I mean, I think that's really, that's all he is doing. And bro, let me tell you something. God knows what Tony Khan is paying that dude. So if you are paying me that kind of money, I am gonna wave the AEW banner, bro." [4:30 onwards]
EC3 believes the shot against WWE has served its purpose
According to former 24/7 champion EC3, Will Ospreay's comments have already achieved their purpose, which was to draw attention to AEW.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Ospreay's shot at the Stamford-based promotion had already led to much discussion in the community. He said:
"It's an un-arguable kind of subject matter. It got clicks and we are talking about it, and it got attention, which is the most important thing a pro wrestler can do is get attention, so he succeeded at that." [3:57 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Will Ospreay in AEW.
