"People were emotionally moved" - Tony Khan on if he's worried about top AEW heel receiving babyface reaction after All Out return

Tony Khan recently held a media scrum after the recent All Out pay-per-view. During the interview, Khan discussed numerous topics, including the crowd erupting into cheers when MJF returned.

AEW suffered a number of injuries and alleged backstage politics across the past few months that clearly hindered Tony Khan's booking plans. Now that All Out 2022 has come and gone, the promotion seems to be running at 100% again.

During the recent AEW All Out Media Scrum, Tony Khan discussed the impending clash between the returning MJF and CM Punk.

"I think the fans want to see great wrestling matches. MJF is a top wrestler, CM Punk is the world champion and the top wrestler in the world," Khan said. "Having top contenders, whoever came out of this match, MJF sets up as a great challenger and now CM Punk is the world champion. MJF being back, a lot of fans were excited to see it. "

Khan continued, noting that stars generally receive a positive reaction upon returning.

"Anytime somebody makes a comeback, you get a big reaction. Am I worried about it, not really? Fans can react how they want. This is a really compelling story, people were emotionally moved. People were calling that a great ending. The fact is, it was a great match, it was a great ending, and now we'll see what happens on Wednesday." (H/T: Fightful)

There is currently no date for MJF and CM Punk's AEW World Championship bout, but Friedman will likely explain his intentions this coming AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan recently addressed the ongoing backstage rumors of disord within AEW and star who "go into business for themselves"

AEW has unfortunately been at the center of many rumors of stars not being happy with their position in the promotion. This initially kicked off into high gear after CM Punk's AEW Dynamite promo where he directly called out Hangman Page.

In his interview with Forbes, Tony Khan addressed the ongoing rumors and slammed any stars who are possibly in AEW for their own benefit.

“It does not serve us well if anybody goes into business for themselves," Khan noted. "If somebody is gonna go out and do something or say something that might be considered by a network [to be] pretty questionable, I’d like to know so I can ask them [the network executives]. If I’m surprised, then I can’t talk to them and then ask them on stuff that I might think is questionable.” (H/T: Forbes)

Tony Khan's statement further eludes that the AEW President is well aware of most promos before they are aired. Despite this, just how many stars have taken things into their own hands during their promos?

