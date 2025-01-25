Tony Khan officially announces legendary former WWE star's return after 199-days 

AEW President Tony Khan has just made an official announcement, revealing the long-awaited in-ring return of a certain former WWE Superstar. This comes after a more than six-month hiatus by the concerned name.

Samoa Joe has been someone within the company who was in the limelight of the promotion for the first half of 2024. He spent the rest of the year away due to some commitments. On-screen, he was written off as being taken out by The Learning Tree. Last week on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, he made his blockbuster return and looks to be back for good.

The former AEW World Champion was set for his in-ring return against Nick Wayne but this had to be postponed due to canceled flights. Taking to X (fka Twitter) Tony Khan announced that he had moved the bout to tomorrow night's Collision: Homecoming with the company returning to Daily's Place.

"TOMORROW, Sat, 1/25 @dailysplace Jacksonville, FL 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max Saturday Night #AEWCollision @SamoaJoe vs @thenickwayne Legendary Samoa Joe will make his long-awaited return to the ring to collide vs Nick Wayne TOMORROW! AEW Homecoming on TNT + @StreamOnMax TOMORROW," Khan posted.

Check out Khan's announcement below:

Coincidentally, the former WWE United States Champion was at Daily's Place for last year's Homecoming show, as he had stepped foot into the arena as the AEW World Champion.

Nick Wayne has dropped a major challenge to the former WWE United States Champion

This match between Samoa Joe and Nick Wayne was announced during last week's episode of AEW Collision. Despite some delays, the two will finally clash tomorrow night.

Having the support of his "father", The Prodigy looks confident heading into the contest. On X/Twitter, he did not seem fazed despite having to face a dangerous man like the Samoan Submission Machine. He even dared him to try to end him during their match.

"I dare you to try and kill me," Wayne wrote.

This may not have been the best move by Nick Wayne seeing as Joe will surely be happy to oblige. He may be in for a world of pain courtesy of the former WWE Superstar on tomorrow's Collision: Homecoming.

