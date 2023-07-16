Tony Khan's claims about AEW's sky-high ratings may not mean much in reality, says WWE veteran

AEW has generally done pretty well when it comes to garnering viewership. Dynamite is often among the best-performing television shows on cable. But WWE legend Eric Bischoff claims that the significance of these ratings are often exaggerated by the media and Tony Khan.

The AEW head is not shy to brag about his successful product and often heads to Twitter to boast about Dynamite's excellent performances on cable TV.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff gave his take on how overemphasized the promotion's television viewership is:

"A lot of the times, the AEW supporters, those in the media will just drive that home and drive that home. Keep in mind that it probably did about the same number of viewers as the weather channel." [01:04 onwards]

Bischoff noted that his weather channel comparison was not factually based but maintained that the analogy gets the point across. He continued:

"If you look at all the different shows on cable television for the week and then you look at a Dynamite rating, it's important, it's significant, but it's not nearly as significant as it's sometimes made out to be." [01:21 onwards]

Nonethelss, the company continues to perform well and draw in a strong viewership on a weekly basis.

The highs and lows of AEW Collision's ratings

AEW's newest weekly show, Collision, got off to a hot start and has continued to generate positive reactions from watching fans. However, it has not all been sunshine and rainbows for the new show.

Two weeks ago, Collision took a massive dip in ratings. Many thought this would be a sign of what is to come for Tony Khan's new project. But this was quickly dismissed when the show bounced back the following episode.

Perhaps their ratings dip was simply an anomaly. Regardless, fans seem to be more than happy to continue giving Collision their attention as the Saturday night show establishes itself as a mainstay of the wrestling landscape.