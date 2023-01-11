Top AEW star compares recent rivalry to iconic Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair feud

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently compared FTR's rivalry with The Briscoe Brothers to the iconic feud between Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair.

FTR and The Briscoes had a competitive rivalry throughout 2022, trading the ROH World Tag Team Championship twice in three matches across ROH pay-per-view events, with FTR winning the first two bouts. The Briscoes had the last laugh as they won a highly intense Dog Collar Match at the Final Battle event in December 2022.

On the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the former champion expressed his desire for the FTR-Briscoes trilogy to be remembered as one of the greatest tag team matches of all time. Harwood also spoke about putting FTR's feud with The Briscoes in the same category as Steamboat-Flair.

"I wouldn't mind if it goes down as the greatest in-ring trilogy of all time, I understand that there is Steamboat and Flair and that's a hard bar to measure up, but I would like for that to be it. I would like for it to go down as the three greatest tag team matches of all time and I know that's a hard bar to beat too," Harwood said. (H/T - WrestlingINC)

FTR with Dax Harwood @ftrwithdax



(Recorded before Dynamite last night.)

Episode 2:

Listen:

Watch: What did Dax think about the “Gunn Club” having a part in their masterpiece against the Briscoes and what does Dax REALLY think about them behind the scenes?(Recorded before Dynamite last night.)Episode 2:Listen: FTRwithDax.Com Watch: watchDax.com What did Dax think about the “Gunn Club” having a part in their masterpiece against the Briscoes and what does Dax REALLY think about them behind the scenes?(Recorded before Dynamite last night.)Episode 2: Listen: FTRwithDax.ComWatch: watchDax.com https://t.co/6JCUsKAkls

The FTR-Briscoe Brothers trilogy has received widespread praise and is considered by many to be among the greatest matches of the year.

Top AEW star said he received Starbucks gift cards from CM Punk

Dax Harwood and CM Punk have developed a strong bond during their AEW tenures. However, Punk hasn't been on AEW TV since November 2022, after making controversial statements against The Elite in the post-All Out media scrum.

On the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, Harwood revealed Punk gave Starbucks gift cards to former Pinnacle members.

“He knew that most of us were coffee connoisseurs, or we loved coffee, and he had these gift cards from Starbucks with like $500 on each gift card. He gave it to myself, Cash, Shawn, Wardlow, and Max. He said, ‘I know this isn’t much, but it’s to show my appreciation for you guys allowing me to work with you," Harwood said. (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



In theory, Punk should be okay by April or May after his triceps surgery. That would also be around the time FTR’s contract expires. WON: Things in AEW have heated up regarding the Dax Harwood podcast and CM Punk seemingly pushing that he wants to come back and do business.In theory, Punk should be okay by April or May after his triceps surgery. That would also be around the time FTR’s contract expires. https://t.co/EZJYF4d0oC

The Elite is currently pursuing the AEW Trios Championship as part of the Best-of-Seven series against Death Triangle. Meanwhile, Punk's future in the company remains uncertain.

Do you consider FTR to be the best tag team of this generation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

