Top AEW star discloses best match of career against Drew McIntyre and former WWE World Champion

AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR revealed that his match against WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler was one of his favorites.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler (then known as The Revival) faced McIntyre and Ziggler on the September 24, 2018 episode of WWE RAW. The former (who went by the names of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) challenged the "The Show" for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Both teams executed their best shots at one another and exchanged nearfalls after nearfalls. In the end, however, Ziggler and McIntyre retained their titles after hitting their Claymore and ZigZag finishing combo on Wheeler.

Taking to Twitter, a fan posted match cards of McIntyre and Ziggler, which featured FTR, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose). It also featured a trios match between The Shield (Rollins, Ambrose now Moxley and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns), with Braun Strowman as their partner, from various events.

Harwood responded to this and admitted that their match against The Show was one of his best bouts of his career.

"Our match with them is one of my favorites we ever had," Harwood tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR @BulletClubIta Our match with them is one of my favorites we ever had. @BulletClubIta Our match with them is one of my favorites we ever had.

There was definitely mutual respect from the AEW star towards the WWE Superstars. It will be interesting to see if Ziggler and McIntyre will notice this and respond to Harwood.

Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood recently called out AEW President Tony Khan

Last October 1 on NJPW's Royal Quest II, FTR successfully defended their IWGP World Tag Team Championships against the Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis). Afterward, Dax Harwood promptly put AEW President Tony Khan on notice about their current booking in his company.

In a post-match segment, Harwood immediately cut to the chase by exclaiming to Khan that he and Cash Wheeler are still working for him. The former WWE Tag Team Champion then emphatically stated that the president should use them.

Ciarán @CiaranRH93 Dax Wheeler: "Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us brother." Dax Wheeler: "Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us brother." https://t.co/YbEw1w9LAx

FTR has only had a couple of televised matches lately, with the last one coming from the August 31 episode of Dynamite. They defeated the trio of Silas Young, Ren Jones and Vic Capri in the go-home edition of Wednesday's show before All Out 2022.

Since then, they have only been involved in segments, usually expressing their desire to go for the AEW World Tag Team Titles as they are still number one in the tag team rankings.

What are your thoughts on Dax Harwood's confession about his match against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre a few years ago? Sound off in the comments section.

