Top AEW star to follow in John Cena's footsteps; ready to join Hollywood

One of AEW's top stars and champions is interested in following in the footsteps of John Cena, MJF and other pro-wrestlers who have pursued acting. The talent in question, Powerhouse Hobbs, has been signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2020.
The Embodiment of Willpower has been running with Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe since the latter called on to him to replace an injured Hook in their AEW World Trios Championship bout against The Death Riders. The group dethroned Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at Dynamite : Spring BreakThru earlier this year and have held on to the straps since then, retaining them against the Bullet Club War Dogs at Forbidden Door 2025 and against Ricochet and GOA on Dynamite last month.
During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Hobbs was asked about his interest in potentially pursuing an acting career, similar to how megastars like John Cena, MJF, and his own stable-mate Joe have branched out beyond the squared circle. The former TNT Champion responded positively to the idea, claiming that he did plan to appear on the silver screen and on television outside of wrestling.
“Oh yeah, most definitely, man. Who doesn’t want to see me on the big screen or on their TV, besides you know, beating up people weekly? That’s definitely in the plan.” [H/T - TJR Wrestling]
Hobbs last wrestled a singles match on AEW programming this past June at Dynamite : Fyter Fest, where he defeated Max Caster in less than a minute.
Powerhouse Hobbs was confronted by a former teammate on AEW Dynamite
When The Death Riders had Darby Allin surrounded and outnumbered last week on Wednesday Night Dynamite, Hook arrived to avenge himself against the vicious faction. He also found reinforcements in the form of The Opps and Willow Nightingale, who helped the babyfaces take out the heel group.
Later on backstage, The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil confronted Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs, lashing out at them for fighting his battles and at Joe for replacing him with The Monstar when he got injured. The Destroyer explained that Hobbs had been added to the group because they had an opportunity to take down The Death Riders. He also insisted, as did Powerhouse, that The Opps would always have Hook's back, although the latter did not seem content with the message.
Notably, the former FTW Champion was stable-mates with Hobbs back when they were members of Team Taz.
