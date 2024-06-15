Top AEW star is nothing more than a "guy that Triple H supposedly buried," says veteran

A wrestling veteran has revealed his views on the booking of a top AEW star, suggesting that the latter was still regarded as the wrestler Triple H took shots at. The talent in question is Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin is currently the reigning AEW International Champion and is scheduled to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship on the 2024 edition of Forbidden Door. Ospreay is one of the most beloved stars in the All Elite roster at the moment, but some experts believe that his creative handling could use some improvement.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on Will Ospreay's booking in AEW, claiming that the latter was still closely associated with the comments made about him by Triple H earlier this year, and suggesting that The Commonwealth Kingpin is being presented as just another talent wrestling on television instead of a being presented as a top star.

"I mean, it's true. Right now, he's known as the guy that Triple H supposedly buried. He's just a random guy in matches in AEW right now. He comes out in Gauntlet Matches." [1:10 - 1:25]

After his co-host Konnan pointed out Ospreay's popularity among All Elite Wrestling fans, Disco argued that despite the recognition he is currently enjoying, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was not being showcased as an attraction.

On that note, he compared Ospreay's appearances on AEW programming to that of AAA star El Hijo Del Vikingo, who debuted in a blockbuster match against Kenny Omega but who has been booked in AEW primarily in tag team and multi-person matches since then.

"But they're booking him almost the same way that they booked.. Vikingo. Vikingo was brought in as an attraction, an attraction going against Kenny Omega. They go and everyone's like, 'Wow!'.. Okay, so let's keep using this guy as an attraction.. [But] he's in a six-man and in.. usually, like, a random situation.. [If] they don't watch out, Ospreay can become just another guy on the show that just goes out there and does his thing." [1:32 - 2:14]

Dutch Mantell shared his views on AEW star Will Ospreay

Earlier this year on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented about wrestlers avoiding the grueling work schedule in WWE (the "grind", as he put it). He also stated that how he did not want such talent in the company. Fans were quick to guess that The Game's remarks may have been aimed at Will Ospreay, who had signed with AEW instead of WWE.

The Don Callis Family member fired back at Triple H in controversial fashion later on an episode of Dynamite. Ospreay has since explained the reason behind his response, but his shot at The King of Kings has not been looked at favorably by several veterans.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Dutch Mantell claimed that Triple H had been correct in his comments about Will Ospreay, and stated that he had no sympathy for the latter. However, Mantell also asserted that the nature of "the grind" is different currently from what it had been once.

It remains to be seen whether Ospreay becomes a double champion at Forbidden Door 2024.

