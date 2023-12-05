Top AEW star planning a surprising tribute for The Bloodline member

An AEW star shares a message for a member of the popular WWE faction, The Bloodline, on social media, as she plans to pay tribute to him in her style.

The top AEW star in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana). She made her All Elite debut earlier this year at All Out. While everyone expected that she would manage her husband, Miro (fka Rusev), the two share an estranged relationship on TV, and CJ even approached other stars to manage.

CJ Perry noted that she wishes to become a legendary manager like The Wiseman of The Bloodline - legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman. On her Instagram Story, she recently shared a clip featuring Heyman from SmackDown last week.

The AEW star also said she'll wear the same suit as The Wiseman to pay him tribute.

"I think I'm going to make a suit just like this one with a red tie but in a skirt in honor of the #GOAT wrestling manager @paulheyman," she wrote on her story.

CJ Perry's Instagram story.

AEW star wants to become a manager like Paul Heyman'

As mentioned, CJ Perry wishes to become a great manager like The Wiseman's Paul Heyman.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Perry stated:

"I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. I want to be when people think of, I, people often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want to take that spot."

She further added:

"I want people to be like, ‘I want CJ Perry to manage me.’ I would rather do than rather than be a champion and fight whatever for championships. I want to be the best hustler for those people to be champions and create a legacy and name that way.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, CJ Perry is currently managing Andrade El Idolo onscreen in AEW. Only time will tell how the former WWE star fares as a manager in wrestling.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.