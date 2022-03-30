"Bret Hart texted me before the match" - Top AEW star reveals what WWE Hall of Famer told him prior to Dynamite match

Bret Hart texted Dax Harwood prior to his match on AEW Dynamite. The Pinnacle member faced CM Punk last Wednesday in a critically acclaimed match.

The bout between the Second City Saint and the former WWE Tag Team Champion was unlike most matches seen on AEW television. The men produced an old-school wrestling match, the likes of which we saw legends like Bret Hart produce regularly during his prime.

Speaking to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Dax Harwood explained why the match meant a lot to him.

"The match, oof, just talking about it gets me a little emotional because of how much it meant to me. I wanted to impress Bret and I wanted him to say, 'this is the kind of wrestling I look forward to and I want to put out.' I also want fans today to say, 'holy s**t, that was a different kind of match than I'm used to and I liked it.' On top of that, I wanted the boys and girls in the back to watch the match and say, 'this is a different approach to what I thought I knew and maybe we can implore some of those tactics in our matches as well.'"

The former AEW Tag Team Champion then revealed that Bret Hart texted him prior to his match.

"The match, sentimentally, meant a lot to me. When I got to the back, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, a future Hall of Famer, came up to me and said, 'you are the perfect professional wrestler and, I've never said this before in my career, but that was the perfect professional wrestling match.' That's all the validation I needed. Bret Hart texted me before the match and said, 'I cannot wait to watch this match.' That was pretty cool too," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

Bret Hart responded to rumors linking him to AEW

FTR recently fired their manager Tully Blanchard. In prior segments, they dropped a few hints that The Hitman could become their new manager. You can read about the hints here.

However, when the legendary technician was asked about a potential move to AEW, he said the following:

"Go there and do what?" [H/T POST Wrestling]

Whether FTR's hints are just a way to tease fans or if there's any fire to the smoke remains to be seen. The Hitman has appeared in AEW before and Tony Khan will probably welcome him again.

