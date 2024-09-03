Top AEW star reveals he hasn't been in contact with Drew McIntyre, ready for a rematch after 7 years

A top AEW star recently revealed whether he has been in contact with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The name in question is none other than Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin competed against The Scottish Warrior for the WCPW World Championship at Exit Wounds in 2017. Ospreay played a heel in their match, which significantly altered his in-ring style. However, Will Ospreay still showed off his incredible moveset to fire up the audience.

In a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes for issue 48 of the magazine, the AEW star noted how he wanted to maintain his heel character during his match with McIntyre and not perform high-flying moves to get cheered.

“I remember it super fondly. I have nothing but love for Drew and I hope he’s doing well. I haven’t kept in contact with him but I keep up with his work, and hope the same is mutual. If there was ever a chance to throw down, I’d happily do it again. I think it was different as well because I had to work as a bad guy."

The AEW International Champion further spoke about his chemistry with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"That’s such a different thing for people because obviously when you see my aerial offense it is something that you can’t help but cheer. I had to pick those moments very well with those types of matches, and I had to really dictate the pace of that match so that when I did explode in my aerial offense, it was more out of desperation rather than to get a pop from the audience. It wasn’t difficult to put together because we’d wrestled each other beforehand, but I think it was more along the lines of we wanted to tell a bigger story within that building as well.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

AEW star Will Ospreay would love to wrestle Drew McIntyre again

In the same interview, the AEW International Champion said he loved wrestling Drew McIntyre and would happily lock horns with him any day of the week.

“So it was great, I flipping love wrestling with Drew and I’d happily do it any day of the week.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

The Scottish Warrior recently signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion so fans might have to wait a little longer for their rematch.

Drew McIntyre brutally ambushed CM Punk on last night's RAW. It will be interesting to see what's the next chapter in the heated rivalry between the two.

