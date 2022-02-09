"Tony Khan, Papa Khan has a lot of money"- Top AEW star teases the arrival of 3-time WWE Champion

Matt Hardy has teased the possibility of seeing his brother Jeff make a surprise debut on AEW Dynamite this week. Tony Khan's recent announcement on Twitter, in which he hyped up the arrival of a free-agent star through the forbidden door, has been the cause of rampant speculation.

Jeff Hardy is suspected to be among those rumored names who could show up on AEW Dynamite.

Although Jeff's 90-day non-compete clause will expire in early March, AEW stars like The Young Bucks and even Isiah Kassidy, who'll be facing that mystery opponent, have teased the legendary star's debut via their Twitter handles.

While discussing the same on his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy said he doesn't think his brother will be the one walking through the forbidden door on Wednesday night.

However, Big Money Matt insinuated that Tony Khan might have brought Jeff out of his non-compete clause:

"I don't think he's the guy coming in this Wednesday in AEW against Isiah Kassidy," Matt Hardy said. "Although, who knows? Tony Khan, Papa Khan has a lot of money. Maybe he bought him out of his contract and he is coming in early. Who knows? The final of the 90 days was supposed to be on March 9. March 10 he's a free agent." (H/T - Fightful)

The Charismatic Enigma appearing on Dynamite this week is very much the unlikeliest scenario, but if it happens, the wrestling world will go berserk.

Regardless, Fightful Select has corroborated that Jeff Hardy's non-compete contract with WWE won't expire until March 9th, which means he isn't eligible to work with any promotion yet.

Matt Hardy has dropped multiple hints at The Hardy Boyz reunion in AEW

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Hardy Boyz’ theme “Loaded” is actually royalty free.



Which means the Hardy Boyz can reunite in AEW with their og theme. Hardy Boyz’ theme “Loaded” is actually royalty free. Which means the Hardy Boyz can reunite in AEW with their og theme. https://t.co/8yEwaoWBPv

Jeff Hardy may not show up on Dynamite this week, but it's almost a forgone conclusion that he will follow in the footsteps of his older brother once he becomes a free agent.

Big Money Matt recently teased reuniting with Jeff, saying, "Maybe it's time for him to make an Xtreme change."

For those unaware, Jeff and Matt used to go by Team "Xtreme" during their early days in WWE. Wrestling fans will be hoping to see these hints eventually lead to The Hardy Boyz reunion down the road.

Edited by Arjun