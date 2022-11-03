Chris Jericho is seemingly not a supporter of CM Punk's controversial actions at the AEW All Out media scrum, as his recent Twitter activity suggests.

The Ocho issued an open challenge for his Ring of Honor World Championship in the most recent episode of Dynamite. He said that he was open to challenges from any former ROH singles or tag team champions.

Fans received a massive surprise as Colt Cabana walked out of the entrance tunnel. Cabana was previously in the limelight due to his alleged real-life tension with CM Punk. The Second City Saint also mentioned their past interactions during his enraged tirade after All Out, which led to the infamous backstage brawl.

Cabana's return led to a number of fans pointing out the implication that CM Punk was done with AEW. Surprisingly, Jericho also retweeted one such post, indicating his stance against Punk.

While Colt Cabana built a good offense against Jericho, he was unable to pick up the win. An illegal assist from the JAS ensured that their leader retained the ROH World Championship Title.

Chris Jericho reportedly had a verbal altercation with CM Punk backstage after AEW All Out

This is not the first time Chris Jericho has expressed his disdain for The Voice of the Voiceless, as the two Superstars allegedly had a confrontation after All Out.

After the backstage brawl, Jericho reportedly approached Punk, seeming very upset. The Wizard was blunt in his assessment of the Chicagoan, describing him as a "cancer" to the AEW locker room and a hindrance to the promotion.

Although CM Punk's answer was not recorded verbatim, it was reported that he told Chris Jericho to leave since it was "none of his business."

With Jericho signing a contract extension with Tony Khan's company, it seems safe to say he will be with the brand long term. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

