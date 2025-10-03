Top AEW star sends a heartfelt message to WWE legend Bret Hart

Bret Hart recently shared some good news on social media. A top AEW star has sent him a heartfelt message.

Bret Hart's family has been going through some tough times for the past few months after his daughter, Jade, was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, he recently shared on Instagram that his daughter has won her fight against the illness. This prompted a response from Dax Harwood.

Bret posted a heartfelt message expressing his joy that his daughter was able to overcome breast cancer. He also urged fans to recognize the early signs of cancer and get it treated.

"I’m so immensely proud and joyful that my daughter Jade has triumphantly battled breast cancer with a courage and strength that will always define her. As a cancer survivor myself, I can’t begin to express how grateful I am, that my beautiful daughter Jade has won her fight. She proved that faith and love can beat anything when one’s heart is full. I am so proud beyond words. I wanted to share this video she made for #breastcancerawarnessmonth as a reminder to everyone that early detection is the best protection. Please remember to self examine and schedule your mammogram."

After the WWE legend shared this amazing news, Dax Harwood sent a heartfelt message to Hart in the comments section.

"Sending love to you all," wrote Dax Harwood.

Check out his comment here:

Screengrab of Dax Harwood's comment (Image Credit: Bret Hart's Instagram account)

Dutch Mantell called Bret Hart a "mark" for himself

Bret Hart is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time. During his legendary career, he won many titles and accolades. However, there have been claims that The Hitman prioritized winning titles and the praise of the fans over money.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager called Hart a "mark for himself". In wrestling terms, a mark is often a derogatory term used to describe fans who are deeply invested in storylines.

"I believe that," Mantell said. "You know what they call that in the wrestling business? Being a mark for yourself. That's exactly what it sounds like to me, because I think he would rather have the accolades and the endearments rather than the money."

It's good to hear that Bret Hart's daughter has won her battle with cancer.

